Ranvir Shorey reacted on X after Rahul Bhatt admitted to assaulting him in a 2002 dispute.
Shorey said defending oneself against violence to escape someone toxic does not amount to “hitting”.
Rahul Bhatt made the admission on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast and said he regretted his actions.
Actor Ranvir Shorey has reacted after fitness trainer and Pooja Bhatt's brother Rahul Bhatt spoke publicly about their clash from two decades ago. Shorey said self-defence against violence cannot be called “hitting” after Rahul Bhatt admitted he was arrested and charged for assaulting Shorey in a 2002 dispute.
Ranvir Shorey on Rahul Bhatt revisiting 2002 fight over Pooja Bhatt
Shorey posted the interview report on X and wrote, "I’m glad over 20 years of malicious propaganda and slander has finally given way to some truth (sic)!" He then said he was adding the "missing piece" to end the matter, and made clear that "defending yourself against violence to escape someone toxic is not ‘hitting’!"
What Rahul Bhatt said about his altercation with Shorey
Rahul Bhatt’s remarks came on Siddharth Kannan’s podcast, where he revisited the 2002 incident, expressed regret for his actions and detailed the legal consequences he faced.
On the podcast, Rahul said he had overreacted when he stepped into an argument between Shorey and Pooja Bhatt in 2002.
Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."
He expressed regret for how he handled the confrontation and described the consequences that followed.
Rahul said Shorey later consented to compound the offence and get the FIR quashed without seeking payment or holding a grudge.
Rahul said he regretted his reaction then and praised Shorey for letting "bygones be bygones" despite the injury and the case that followed.
Ranvir and Pooja's relationship details
Shorey and Pooja Bhatt dated in the early 2000s after they worked together on Jism. They lived together before the relationship broke down in 2002, and the split led to competing versions of events, with Shorey saying Bhatt’s family wrongly painted him as an alcoholic and abusive after the assault.
Pooja later married restaurateur Manish Makhija in 2003, while Shorey married actor Konkona Sen Sharma in 2010. However, both marriages didn't last, as the couples separated.