Rahul said, "There was an altercation between Ranvir Shorey and Pooja Bhatt. They had an argument, after which Ranvir hit her or something like that. I had to step in and, when I did, my response was a bit exaggerated. I broke his car's glass. I broke one of his ribs. I did the wrong thing by taking the law into my own hands. Subsequently, I paid the price for it. I was arrested. Charged."