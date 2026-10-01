Obsession Heads Into Golden Globes Musical/Comedy Race

Obsession will be campaigned for Golden Globes contention in the Musical or Comedy category.
Curry Barker's horror hit is Focus' highest-grossing title to date.
Focus will also mount a Best Actress Oscar campaign for the lead actress, Inde Navarrette.
Curry Barker's breakout horror hit, Obsession, is entering the Golden Globes contention. Focus Features is pushing its biggest success to date for consideration in the musical or comedy category.
Horror Films At Golden Globes
The film spins around Bear (Michael Johnston), whose wish causes his longtime crush, Nikki (Inde Navarrette), to become obsessed with him. Produced on a bare $750,000 budget, the movie skyrocketed into major box-office success, grossing $519 million worldwide. It brought Focus its biggest-grosser ever.
Horror films have a connection with the comedy categories at the Golden Globes. In 2018, Jordan Peele’s Get Out was nominated for Best Film – Comedy/Musical, while Daniel Kaluuya landed a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical. The categorization sparked debate at the time, with Peele humorously tweeting that Get Out “is a documentary.” Though the film ultimately lost to Lady Bird at the Globes, it later bagged four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and earned Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.
More recently, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance earned a Best Film – Comedy/Musical nomination at the 2025 Golden Globes, where Demi Moore swept Best Actress – Comedy/Musical. The film subsequently garnered five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and won the award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.
Obsession will be vying for a Best Picture – Comedy/Musical nomination at the Globes alongside films such as Wild Horse Nine, The Invite, Club Kid, The Debut. It’s a strong lineup, though many might call it a notch less competitive than the drama category, which will see a bevy of heavyweights like The Odyssey, La Bola Negra, Project Hail Mary, Fjord, All of a Sudden, I Play Rocky, Elsinore, Tender Loving Care, Paper Tiger and Dune: Part Three.
The campaign could make Navarette’s Best Actress campaign incredibly tough, pitching her in direct competition with The Debut’s Julianne Moore, one of the year's strongest contenders. Focus will also campaign for Navarette to land an Oscar nomination, though the Best Actress category is notoriously difficult to break into.
Obsession hit Indian theatres on May 29, 2026.