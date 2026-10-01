Obsession Heads Into Golden Globes Musical/Comedy Race

Horror films have a connection with the comedy categories at the Golden Globes. In 2018, Jordan Peele’s Get Out was nominated for Best Film – Comedy/Musical, while Daniel Kaluuya landed a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical. The categorization sparked debate at the time, with Peele humorously tweeting that Get Out “is a documentary.” Though the film ultimately lost to Lady Bird at the Globes, it later bagged four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and earned Peele the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.