Naomi Watts To Be Feted With Zurich Film Festival's Golden Eye Award

Naomi Watts is set to be honoured at Zurich Film Festival 2026.
She is being recognised for her performance in The Housewife.
Watts has two Oscar nominations.
Oscar-nominated actress Naomi Watts will be honored at the Zurich Film Festival with the Golden Eye Award. At the 22nd edition of the fest, she wil be awarded for her performance in Ben Shirinian’s The Housewife. Watts will also take part in a Zurich masterclass session.
Christian Jungen, CEO of the festival, said, “Since her breakthrough in David Lynch’s ‘Mulholland Drive,’ Naomi Watts has been one of the most fascinating actresses of our time. Her greatest performances thrive on the tension between glamour and darkness, between what a character reveals and what she conceals – making her the kind of character actress Hitchcock would have loved. In ‘The Housewife,’ she masters this ambiguity as an elegant and mysterious woman. At the same time, the film tells a true story that powerfully illustrates how indispensable investigative journalism is in uncovering historical crimes. Naomi Watts delivers one of the most compelling performances of her career.”
Naomi Watts' Iconic Roles
Her acclaimed roles include Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 21 Grams (2003), for which she received her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. A second nomination ensued in 2013 for her role as a survivor of the 2004 tsunami in The Impossible.
Watts said, “It is such an honor to be presented with the Golden Eye Award from Zurich Film Festival. I cannot wait to be there, accepting this award among such great company, and I thank the film festival for honoring my role in this film.”
The fest has announced a rich gala lineup that includes several of this year’s buzziest titles, including Peter Farrelly’s I Play Rocky, Beth de Araújo’s Josephine starring Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan, Possible Love, the new drama from acclaimed Korean director Lee Chang-dong (Burning), and Wicker, the sci-fi fantasy rom-com from directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson featuring Alexander Skarsgård, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki.
The 2026 Zurich Film Festival runs from September 24 to October 4.