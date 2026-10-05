Ali Khan Bowled A ‘Six’ Without The Batter Hitting It? Here’s Why Only Five Runs Were Given | Watch

Ali Khan bowled a bizarre delivery that went over Kieron Pollard, evaded the wicketkeeper and crossed the boundary
The umpire called it a Wide, awarding five runs instead of six because Pollard never made contact
Under cricket’s Laws, a boundary off an unhit Wide earns four runs plus the one-run Wide penalty
Cricket produced a bizarre moment during the Canada Super60 semi-final between the Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Masters, when USA pacer Ali Khan delivered a bouncer that somehow cleared both batter Kieron Pollard and the wicketkeeper before sailing over the boundary.
The incident occurred during the ninth over of Toronto’s innings at BC Place in Vancouver. Khan’s short delivery climbed sharply, passing well over Pollard before also evading wicketkeeper Hamza Tariq. The ball then continued all the way over the boundary on the full.
For a moment, it appeared that Toronto had somehow struck a six without the batter making contact. However, the umpire signalled a Wide, with Toronto ultimately receiving five runs from the delivery. The unusual decision left viewers and commentators wondering why a ball that had landed beyond the boundary did not count as six.
Why Was It Five Runs Instead of Six?
A six is awarded only when the ball has been struck by the bat and subsequently crosses the boundary without touching the ground. Since Pollard never made contact with Khan’s delivery, it could not legally be recorded as a six.
At the same time, the delivery was judged to be a Wide because it passed above the batter’s head height. Under the Laws, a Wide carries one additional run. Since the ball then crossed the boundary without being struck, the boundary allowance was four runs.
So, despite the ball physically disappearing over the rope, the Toronto Sixers were awarded five wides rather than six.
The moment came in an entertaining semi-final in which Toronto posted 130/4 from their 10 overs, powered by Pollard’s 40 off 16 balls and Andries Gous’ unbeaten 33 off 11. Mississauga eventually finished on 121/7, sending Toronto into the final with a nine-run victory.
Ali Khan’s delivery may have looked like a six, but the Laws of Cricket told a very different story.