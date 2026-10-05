Hardik Pandya Still Unfit? Ace India All-Rounder Dropped From India A Squad

Hardik Pandya dropped from the India A Squad for the series against Australia A, starting on October 5.
Suryansh Shedge replaces ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya last played an international match in March 2026.
Hardik Pandya has been dropped from the India A squad due to injury for the upcoming three-match one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry on Monday, October 5.
Suryansh Shedge has been named as his replacement. Pandya was named in the original squad, subject to fitness clearance, but sustained a fresh injury, delaying his potential comeback. According to reports, Pandya is not fully fit and is experiencing pain while bowling.
Pandya last played a match against the Rajasthan Royals in May, missing major international assignments for Team India.
His last international appearance was the T20 World Cup final in March, where India beat New Zealand to lift the trophy for the third time. He has not appeared in a single ODI since May 2025.
Shedge, 23, has played 15 List A matches, all for India A, scoring 439 runs while taking 11 wickets.
The series will start on Tuesday, October 6. The second match will be played on October 9, followed by the third on October 11.
Anukul Roy To Replace Washington Sundar
There are more changes in the India A squad, as Anukul Roy has been picked to replace Washington Sundar. Sundar, who was part of India's winning squad at the Asian Games, could represent the Tamil Nadu team in the Ranji Trophy if picked.
Australia A have also made a couple of changes, with Riley Meredith and Will Sutherland added to the one-day side for the three matches starting on Tuesday. The duo replaced Jack Edwards and Aaron Hardie.
India A squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), Devdutt Padikkal (vice-capt), Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Rajat Patidar, Prabhsimran Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Anukul Roy, Arshin Kulkarni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Arshad Khan, Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.
Australia A squad: Mahli Beardman, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Riley Meredith, Todd Murphy, Mitch