Hardik Pandya Still Unfit? Ace India All-Rounder Dropped From India A Squad

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 5 October 2026 4:25 pm

Ace India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped from the India A squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia A, starting on October 6. As per reports, Hardik Pandya, part of the original squad, was experiencing pain while bowling. He has been replaced by Suryansh Shedge, while other changes also happened in the team.

O Outlook Sports Desk Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay Published at: 5 October 2026 4:25 pm

India's Hardik Pandya bowls a delivery during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and West Indies in Kolkata. | Photo: AP/Bikas Das