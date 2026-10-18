Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

'He Is Doing A Great Job': Sunil Gavaskar Reveals Who Can Replace Hardik Pandya In Team India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India's former captain Sunil Gavaskar feels team management should stop looking for a direct replacement for Hardik Pandya. Instead, India can look for players who can play different roles in the team.

image Prefer on Google
Sunil Gavaskar reacts on Virat Kohlis batting
Sunil Gavaskar hailed Virat Kohli for his century during RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 match at Raipur. Photo: X | BCCI
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Gavaskar advises Team India to stop looking for a direct replacement for the irreplaceable Hardik Pandya.

  • He urges the team to find players capable of fulfilling different tactical roles instead.

  • Gavaskar recommends fielding a playing XI with at least four specialist bowlers to maintain a balanced attack.

Hardik Pandya has been a key player for India's men's cricket team. An all-rounder who can find his place in any playing XI based on his skill and the kind of balance he provides, his absence creates a big headache for Team India as he is a player who is difficult to replace.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar advised the Men in Blue to stop searching for a direct replacement for Hardik Pandya, noting that he is irreplaceable and brings a unique set of skills that are hard to replicate.

Gavaskar advised India to find players who can perform different roles while maintaining a strong bowling and batting attack.

His comments come after India and the West Indies shared the T20I series 2–2, as the decider in Bengaluru was washed out on Saturday while Hardik Pandya continues his recovery.

Gavaskar suggested that India field a playing XI consisting of at least four specialist bowlers.

'A Far-Shot': R Ashwin Reacts To MS Dhoni-CSK Rumours, Reveals Real Frontrunner In Hardik Pandya Trade

By Outlook Sports Desk

"We sometimes get a little bit carried away with trying to find a replacement for Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya is irreplaceable. If you can't find somebody of his calibre, then go with somebody who will do a slightly different job," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

Related Content
India lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 after wins in the first and third matches. - BCCI/X
India's Naman Dhir celebrates with Ishan Kishan, Arshdeep Singh and Mayank Yadav after taking the wicket of West Indies' Shamar Springer during the first T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Sanju Samson roared back to form with a sensational 22-ball 57 against Afghanistan in 2nd T20I. - BCCI/X
Shreyas Iyer celebrating after smashing his maiden T20I century during India vs West Indies 1st T20I in Lucknow - X/BCCI

He pointed to Naman Dhir as an example of a player who can contribute with both bat and ball. Dhir scored an unbeaten 24 off just six balls in the rain-hit final T20I.

"Naman Dhir is doing that job. He's bowling his overs well, and look at the way he batted in this game," he said.

"The moment you go with batting up to number eight, you weaken your bowling, and that's where you get beaten," he added.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories