'I Have Been Bowling Ever Since...': Naman Dhir Opens Up On His Role And Responsibilities

Naman Dhir identifies himself as a batting all-rounder and reveals his flexible No. 6 or No. 7 role
The Indian all-rounder explains how reading batters' movements helps him plan dismissals with his off-spin
Dhir says he has no specific long-term goals and wants to enjoy his cricket
Naman Dhir is establishing himself as a versatile option in India's T20 setup, with his ability to contribute with both bat and ball adding value to the team.
Following India's third T20I against West Indies, the all-rounder opened up about his preferred role, the responsibilities assigned to him by the team management and how he approaches bowling against set batters.
Speaking on JioStar's ‘Haier Cricket Live’, Dhir also explained how his batting experience helps him read opponents and revealed why he prefers to focus on enjoying his cricket rather than setting long-term targets.
Naman Dhir Explains His Role as a Batting All-Rounder
Dhir made it clear that he considers himself a batting all-rounder, although bowling remains an important part of his game. He admitted disappointment at not making the most of his batting opportunity but stressed that he continues to enjoy bowling despite limited opportunities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) because of the Impact Player rule.
“I am a batting all-rounder. I got an opportunity to bat in this game, but I am a bit disappointed that I couldn’t capitalise on it. However, it’s not as if I don’t bowl. The Impact Player rule in the IPL means I get fewer opportunities to bowl there, but I have been bowling ever since I started playing cricket, and I really enjoy it.”
Dhir also explained that his batting position depends on the team's requirements, with the management expecting him to slot in at No. 6 or No. 7. With the ball, he is expected to deliver two or three economical overs when required.
“As far as my role is concerned, I have been told by the coaches and captain that I will bat at number six or seven, depending on the situation, so that role is flexible. With the ball, my responsibility is to bowl two or three overs economically whenever the team needs me.”
Naman Dhir Reveals How Batting Experience Helps His Bowling
Dhir explained how his understanding of batting helps him anticipate opponents' plans. Rather than relying on multiple variations, the off-spinner focuses on controlling his line, length and pace while studying the batter's stance and preferred scoring areas.
“As an off-spinner, I don’t have too many variations, so I have to rely on my line and length and vary my pace. That has always been my thinking. As they say that in T20 cricket, an attacking option can also be a defensive option because there is nothing better than taking a wicket. It helps being a batter because you understand the batter’s stance, where his backlift is coming from, his guard and the kind of shots he can play. I keep observing these things when I bowl.”
Dhir offered an insight into his dismissal of Kamil Pooran during the third T20I against West Indies. Pooran struck three sixes in the over before falling to a catch at square leg. Dhir clarified that he had not deliberately conceded the big hits to set up the wicket.
“I didn't plan to concede three sixes and then take a wicket. For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance. And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details.”
Naman Dhir Opens Up on His Future Goals
Despite earning opportunities at the international level, Dhir is not looking too far ahead. The all-rounder prefers to concentrate on his present responsibilities and enjoy his cricket rather than set specific long-term targets.
“I don’t function that way, by looking too far ahead. I don’t have any specific goals as of now. I’m just playing my cricket, enjoying it, and wherever God takes me, I’ll go.”
Dhir's comments underline his focus on improving his game and adapting to whatever role the team requires. With his batting and off-spin offering India additional flexibility in T20 cricket, consistent performances could help him strengthen his position in the squad.