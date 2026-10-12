'I Have Been Bowling Ever Since...': Naman Dhir Opens Up On His Role And Responsibilities

“I didn't plan to concede three sixes and then take a wicket. For instance, when Kamil Pooran was batting, he was looking to play every shot towards the leg side and get room to free his arms, so I wanted to cramp him for room. I made a couple of errors in the first two deliveries. I knew I was bowling my third over, the batter was set, and with the run rate being high, he was bound to take a chance. And, ultimately, he got out playing exactly the kind of shot I wanted him to, getting caught at square-leg. So, these little things help me a lot, and as a bowler, I keep looking for such small details.”