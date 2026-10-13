Kuldeep Yadav To Return? Check India’s Predicted XI For 4th T20I In Hyderabad

Kuldeep Yadav’s numbers in this series do not suit a spinner who is supposed to control the middle overs. He was decent in Lucknow, going for 33 in four overs for two wickets, but Ranchi told a different story. He returned 1-53 from four overs, an economy of 13.25, and conceded 24 in his final over as West Indies closed in on 250. Across the two games that is 3 wickets for 86 in eight overs, about 10.75 an over, against hitters like Shai Hope and Sherfane Rutherford who attack wrist-spin without fear.