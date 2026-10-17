India Vs West Indies 5th T20I: Nine-Over Thriller Abandoned As Series Ends In 2-2 Draw

India vs West Indies 5th T20I was abandoned due to rain in Bengaluru, with the series ending 2-2
Ishan Kishan smashed 30 off 10 balls, while Naman Dhir scored an unbeaten 24 off six deliveries
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India's T20I setup after 1,425 days but did not get a chance to bowl
The fifth T20I between India and West Indies ended without a result after persistent rain disrupted the series decider at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17, 2026.
After a delay of more than two hours, the match finally began as a nine-over-per-side contest, with West Indies winning the toss and opting to bowl. India reached 118/5 in 7.4 overs before rain returned, preventing the visitors from beginning their chase. The washout meant both teams shared the five-match T20I series, which finished 2-2.
IND Vs WI 5th T20I: Ishan Kishan Leads India's Explosive Start
India began aggressively despite losing Abhishek Sharma early. Ishan Kishan took charge, smashing 30 runs off just 10 deliveries, including three fours and two sixes. His spectacular scoop over fine leg against Romario Shepherd cleared the Chinnaswamy roof and thrilled the crowd.
Sanju Samson added a quickfire 16 off seven balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 22 off 14 deliveries. However, West Indies kept striking at regular intervals. Keemo Paul claimed two wickets for 34 runs, while Shamar Springer also picked up two wickets, including the dismissal of Tilak Varma.
Naman Dhir gave India a late boost, remaining unbeaten on 24 off just six balls. His explosive hitting helped India reach 118/5 in 7.4 overs, putting them in a strong position in the shortened contest.
However, rain intensified after Tilak Varma's dismissal, forcing the umpires to call for the covers. West Indies needed to chase 85 runs in five overs, but the weather prevented their innings from starting. The match was abandoned at around 10:16 PM IST, just before the five-over chase cut-off.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Comeback Ends Without Bowling
The match also marked Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to India's T20I setup after a gap of nearly four years. Unfortunately, the veteran pacer did not get an opportunity to bowl before rain ended the contest. India and West Indies finished the series tied 2-2, leaving Bengaluru fans disappointed after waiting hours for cricketing action.