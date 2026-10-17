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India Vs West Indies Live Score, 5th T20I: Will Rain Wash Out Series Decider? Bhuvneshwar's Return In Focus

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Deepak Joshi
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IND Vs WI Live Score, 5th T20I: India face West Indies in the decisive fifth T20I in Bengaluru, with rain threats and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's potential return adding intrigue to the series finale

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West Indies vs India 5th T20I
India's team captain Shreyas Iyer, left, toss a coin as West Indies' team captain Shai Hope watch it during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
IND Vs WI Live Score, 5th T20I: India and West Indies will face off in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 17, with the five-match series locked at 2-2. India won the opening and third matches, but West Indies bounced back with victories in Ranchi and Hyderabad, including a 24-run win in the fourth T20I. Captain Shai Hope has been in sensational form, scoring an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls in Hyderabad, while Keemo Paul claimed five wickets to derail India's chase of 248. Sanju Samson's 56 off 23 balls offered hope for the hosts, who must improve their bowling execution and middle-order consistency. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has joined India's squad after Arshdeep Singh sustained a shoulder injury, although his availability remains uncertain. With rain also a potential concern in Bengaluru, both teams will be eager to produce a complete performance and clinch the series.
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India Vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Score: Live Streaming!

Indian viewers can catch the five-match series live on the Star Sports Network, with JioHotstar offering live streaming via its app and website.

India Vs West Indies 5th T20I LIVE Score: Greetings!

Welcome to our live coverage of the 5th T20I match between India and the West Indies team in Bengaluru! Get ready for an action-packed evening as the Men in Blue take the field. Stay tuned with us today for live scores, team updates, and all the ball-by-ball action right here.

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