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How Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Perform In His Last International Match For India?

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last international match came against New Zealand in 2022. Check his bowling figures, match result and performance ahead of his anticipated India comeback

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How Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Perform In His Last International Match For India?
Uttar Pradesh captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar. File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India against New Zealand in November 2022

  • He conceded 35 runs in four overs without taking a wicket

  • His final international match ended in a tie due to rain and the DLS method

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to return to India's T20I setup after nearly four years away from international cricket. The veteran seamer last represented India against New Zealand on November 22, 2022, in the third T20I at McLean Park in Napier.

While his latest performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) have revived hopes of an international comeback, his final appearance for India ended without a wicket. The match was also affected by rain, with the contest eventually declared a draw under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method.

New Zealand Vs India 3rd T20I: Bhuvneshwar's Final Spell

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat, with Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips leading their recovery after early wickets. Conway scored 59 off 49 balls, while Phillips smashed 54 off 33 deliveries to help the hosts reach 160 in 19.4 overs.

Bhuvneshwar bowled his full quota of four overs, conceding 35 runs without taking a wicket at an economy rate of 8.75. He did, however, take the catch to dismiss Phillips off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. India's other pacers made a bigger impact, with Arshdeep Singh and Siraj claiming four wickets apiece.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar gestures after bowling a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, India. - | Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates a wicket during DC vs RCB IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. - IPL/X

Rain Ends the Contest as India Level the Score

India's chase began aggressively but lost four wickets in nine overs. Hardik Pandya was unbeaten on 30 off 18 balls when rain stopped play, while Deepak Hooda had made nine not out.

India were 75/4 after nine overs, and the match was declared tied under the DLS method. Mohammed Siraj was named Player of the Match for his outstanding 4/17 spell.

That rain-affected game became Bhuvneshwar's final international appearance before his return to the T20I squad in October 2026. Although he did not claim a wicket, his contribution in the field and his experience remained part of India's effort on a difficult day.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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