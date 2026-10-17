India Vs West Indies 5th T20I: Who Will Win The Trophy If Rain Washes Out Bengaluru Decider?

If rain washes out the 5th T20I, India and West Indies will share the trophy after a 2-2 series draw
A T20I generally requires at least five overs per side for a result
If both teams get the minimum overs, the DLS method can determine the winner in a rain-shortened match
India and West Indies are set to face each other in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the series finely poised at 2-2. Both teams have won two matches each, making the series decider crucial for their respective campaigns.
However, persistent rain in Bengaluru has raised concerns about whether the contest will get underway. With the toss already delayed due to wet weather, fans are waiting for an update from the officials. The playing conditions, minimum overs requirement and rain-related regulations will determine what happens next if the weather continues to disrupt proceedings.
What Happens If Rain Washes Out India vs West Indies 5th T20I?
If the match is abandoned without a result, India and West Indies will share the series trophy after finishing level at 2-2. There is no reserve day for this bilateral T20I, meaning the teams will not get another opportunity to settle the series.
How Many Overs Are Needed for a Result?
Under the ICC's T20I playing conditions, both teams generally need the opportunity to bat for at least five overs each for a result, unless the chasing team reaches its target sooner or another exception applies. If rain interrupts a shortened match after both sides have had the required opportunity, the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method may be used to determine the winner.
No result: If the minimum overs requirement cannot be met, the match may be declared a no-result.
Rain-shortened match: If both sides meet the minimum requirement, DLS can determine the winner.
Abandoned decider: If no result is possible, the series ends level.
Has India Shared a T20I Series Trophy Before?
India and South Africa shared a five-match T20I series in June 2022 after the deciding game in Bengaluru was abandoned due to rain. The series finished 2-2, making it a previous example of how weather can prevent a winner from being determined in a bilateral T20I series.