China Open Tennis Tournament: Iga Swiatek Launches Epic Comeback To Get Past Donna Vekic

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 October 2026 3:37 pm

Iga Swiatek was a set down before she launched a fightback to beat Donna Vekic at the China Open tennis tournament to reach the pre-quarterfinals. She won the match 4–6, 7–6, 6–2 to continue her winning run against Vekic, who has never beaten her in the past four meetings. After winning the first set, Vekic continued attacking Swiatek to push her back in the match. At one point, Vekic was leading 5–2 before Swiatek fought back to win the set in a tiebreak and eventually won the match. Swiatek will face America's Iva Jovic in the round of 16 encounter.