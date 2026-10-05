China Open Tennis Tournament: Iga Swiatek Launches Epic Comeback To Get Past Donna Vekic

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Iga Swiatek was a set down before she launched a fightback to beat Donna Vekic at the China Open tennis tournament to reach the pre-quarterfinals. She won the match 4–6, 7–6, 6–2 to continue her winning run against Vekic, who has never beaten her in the past four meetings. After winning the first set, Vekic continued attacking Swiatek to push her back in the match. At one point, Vekic was leading 5–2 before Swiatek fought back to win the set in a tiebreak and eventually won the match. Swiatek will face America's Iva Jovic in the round of 16 encounter.

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Iga Swiatek Win
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
1/9
Iga Swiatek China Open tennis tournament
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a ball to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
2/9
Donna Vekic China Open tennis tournament
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a ball to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
3/9
China Open tennis tournament Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serve to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
4/9
China Open tennis tournament Donna Vekic
Donna Vekic, of Croatia, returns a ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
5/9
Iga Swiatek China Open tennis tournament 2026
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a ball to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
6/9
Donna Vekic China Open tennis tournament 2026
Donna Vekic, of Croatia, returns a ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
7/9
Iga Swiatek China Open tennis
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a ball to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
8/9
Donna Vekic China Open tennis
Donna Vekic, of Croatia, returns a ball to Iga Swiatek, of Poland, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong
9/9
Iga Swiatek China Open Tennis
Iga Swiatek, of Poland, returns a ball to Donna Vekic, of Croatia, during the third round of the women's singles match at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing, Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

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