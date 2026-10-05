Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Dates, Cities, Ticket Details - Here’s All You Need To Know

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will travel across 9 cities from January 2027 to May 2027.

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Arijit Singh India Tour 2027
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 Details Photo: Dream and Hustle media
Summary of this article

  • Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 has been announced.

  • It marks 20 years of the National Award-winning singer.

  • Here are the details of Arijit's comeback concert.

Arijit Singh India Tour: When Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, it broke his fans' hearts. But he is returning to live shows with the India Tour. Singh is set to enthral his fans, bringing that connection to the live stage with his biggest-ever comeback concert. From dates and venues to ticket details, here's all you need to know about Arijit Singh India Tour 2027.

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 details

Presented by Kotak Solitaire and produced by Team Innovation, Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will travel across 9 cities from January 2027 to May 2027.

Arijit Singh Opens Up About Unreleased Songs In His First Post After Announcing Retirement From Playback Singing

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Where is Arijit Singh performing in 2027?

The tour will take place in several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 ticket booking

Here's how and when to book Arijit Singh India Tour tickets. Tickets will be exclusively available on thumpN (https://get.thumpn.com/4hYPGXf)

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Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 dates and cities

  • January 9, 2027 - Ahmedabad

  • January 23, 2027 - Chandigarh

  • February 7, 2027 - Jaipur

  • February 20, 2027 - Mumbai

  • March, 13, 2027 - Bengaluru

  • March 27, 2027 - New Delhi

  • April 10, 2027 - Pune

  • May 1, 2027 - Indore

  • May 15, 2027 - Hyderabad

Arijit Singh: A Delicate Diminuendo

By Aishani Biswas

What can fans expect from Arijit Singh's India Tour?

Fans can expect a setlist from Arijit's 20 years of incredible career - from songs that became instant favourites to anthems that have stayed with listeners for years.

There will be a custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, giving a closer view of the artiste. The setup will feature 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics, with a live production designed to immerse fans in the experience.

For the unversed, 2027 marks 20 years of Arijit in the music industry.

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