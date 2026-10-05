Arijit Singh India Tour 2027: Dates, Cities, Ticket Details - Here’s All You Need To Know

Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 has been announced.
It marks 20 years of the National Award-winning singer.
Here are the details of Arijit's comeback concert.
Arijit Singh India Tour: When Arijit announced his retirement from playback singing, it broke his fans' hearts. But he is returning to live shows with the India Tour. Singh is set to enthral his fans, bringing that connection to the live stage with his biggest-ever comeback concert. From dates and venues to ticket details, here's all you need to know about Arijit Singh India Tour 2027.
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 details
Presented by Kotak Solitaire and produced by Team Innovation, Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 will travel across 9 cities from January 2027 to May 2027.
Where is Arijit Singh performing in 2027?
The tour will take place in several Indian cities, including Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Pune, Indore and Hyderabad.
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 ticket booking
Here's how and when to book Arijit Singh India Tour tickets. Tickets will be exclusively available on thumpN (https://get.thumpn.com/4hYPGXf)
Kotak Solitaire Visa Credit Card Pre-Sale: October 10, 2026, 12 pm to October 11, 2026, 2 pm
General Sale: October 13, 2026, 2 pm onwards
Kotak Visa Solitaire customers would enjoy additional experiences, discounts and more.
Arijit Singh India Tour 2027 dates and cities
January 9, 2027 - Ahmedabad
January 23, 2027 - Chandigarh
February 7, 2027 - Jaipur
February 20, 2027 - Mumbai
March, 13, 2027 - Bengaluru
March 27, 2027 - New Delhi
April 10, 2027 - Pune
May 1, 2027 - Indore
May 15, 2027 - Hyderabad
What can fans expect from Arijit Singh's India Tour?
Fans can expect a setlist from Arijit's 20 years of incredible career - from songs that became instant favourites to anthems that have stayed with listeners for years.
There will be a custom multi-tiered stage with an extended runway, giving a closer view of the artiste. The setup will feature 360-degree spatial audio, kinetic LED fixtures, panoramic screens, laser arrays and stadium-scale pyrotechnics, with a live production designed to immerse fans in the experience.
For the unversed, 2027 marks 20 years of Arijit in the music industry.