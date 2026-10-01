Bengali Streamer, Hoichoi, Unveils 10-Year Special Roster

“For me, 10 years of Hoichoi is not just about the number of shows we have made or the milestones we have crossed. It is about the stories, characters and creators that have stayed with people and, in many ways, become part of Bengali popular culture,” shared Soumya Mukherjee, COO of Hoichoi. “When we started, the ambition was simply to create a home for Bengali stories. Ten years later, that belief remains the same, but the possibilities around those stories have become much bigger. We have seen Bengali IP grow beyond the screen it was created for, through adaptations, licensing, theatrical, partnerships, new formats and, increasingly, our stories are traveling beyond Bengal and beyond language.”