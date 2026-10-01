Bengali Streamer, Hoichoi, Unveils 10-Year Special Roster

Popular Bangla OTT platform, Hoichoi, turns 10.
It has dropped a massive slate of over 25 upcoming titles.
New projects from Parambrata Chatterjee and Srijit Mukherji are in the mix along with recurring franchises.
More than 25 films and series have been announced by Bengal's leading OTT, Hoichoi, as it steps into its 10th year.
Srijit, Parambrata Chatterjee and Kamaleshwar Mukherjee's New Titles
Perhaps the buzziest film on the Hoichoi slate is Srijit Mukheri's Ray film, Maharaja Tomare Selam. This chronicles the making of Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne. Jeetu Kamal, Ritwik Bhowmik, Rudranil Ghosh, Sairity Banerjee, Shatakshy Nandy and Arijit Dutta star.
One of the new titles is Pratim D. Gupta’s Chaalchitro: The Ekchala Murders, a serial-killer thriller in which the murderer arranges the bodies of female victims to resemble goddesses during the lead-up to Durga Puja. The ensemble cast includes Tota Roy Choudhury, Anirban Chakrabarti, Chanchal Chowdhury and Sweta Mishra.
Raima Sen takes the lead in Kumari, a new series created by Sahana Dutta. Meanwhile, Ayan Chakraborti’s Shrimoti Not Out spins around a 48-year-old woman whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers she is pregnant just as her son is preparing to get married. Ananya Chatterjee and Joy Sengupta star in the series. Kamaleswar Mukherjee directs Feludar Goyendagiri: Baksho Rawhoshyo.
Tota Roy Choudhury plays Feluda. Kalpan Mitra and Subhadip Chakrabarti also star.
Mimi Chakraborty leads Aditi Roy’s Uttoron: Charulata, while Sabyasachi Chowdhury stars in Detective Tarinicharan, a period murder mystery set against the backdrop of colonial-era Darjeeling.
Parambrata Chatterjee directs and stars in Jononi, which follows a college professor who sets out to find her housekeeper’s missing teenage daughter, only to uncover secrets within her own household. The film also features Koel Mallick, Koneenica Banerjee and Joy Sengupta. Chatterjee also helms Agambagish: Drolmar Khorgo. Saswata Chatterjee stars.
Debaloy Bhattacharya’s Bhugun, starring Abhishek Banerjee and Parno Mittra, centers on a wealthy Bengali family that turns to a tantric in an attempt to restore its lost fortune, only to unleash a deadly curse.
Hoichoi Expands In AI And Micro Dramas
Shri Ramkrishna is the platform’s first animated series. Sanglap Bhowmick helms it. It traverses the life of spiritual master Ramakrishna Paramahansa. Several franchises return like Birangana, Feludar Goyendagiri, Tansener Tanpura, The Eken, Kuheli, Choddobeshi, and Thakumar Jhuli.
There's also LoglineAI, a newly established AI-focused entertainment studio. The company creates original films, series and branded content through its proprietary AI-driven production system, LoglineOS. Its goal is to develop multilingual intellectual properties spanning genres such as fantasy, mythology, science fiction, horror and animation. The company is also inaugurating Sooper, a subscription-based platform focused on microdramas and audio dramas.
“For me, 10 years of Hoichoi is not just about the number of shows we have made or the milestones we have crossed. It is about the stories, characters and creators that have stayed with people and, in many ways, become part of Bengali popular culture,” shared Soumya Mukherjee, COO of Hoichoi. “When we started, the ambition was simply to create a home for Bengali stories. Ten years later, that belief remains the same, but the possibilities around those stories have become much bigger. We have seen Bengali IP grow beyond the screen it was created for, through adaptations, licensing, theatrical, partnerships, new formats and, increasingly, our stories are traveling beyond Bengal and beyond language.”