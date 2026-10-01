Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran Unveils Its First Look; Locks October 23 Release

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's new film is titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran.
The makers unveiled the first look and announced the release date.
The romantic thriller will debut in theatres this October.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have teamed up for a romantic thriller titled Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The first look was unveiled today. The makers also announced Tu Hai Meri Kiran's release date. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, it will hit the screens this October.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look, release date out
The poster featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer sets an intriguing tone for the film, blending romance, mystery and suspense. The plot is kept under wraps to build intrigue. The poster comes with the tagline: "She found a connection, he found an obsession."
With its striking visual and the fresh pairing of Sonakshi and Zaheer, the first look leaves audiences with plenty to wonder about.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?#TuHaiMeriKiran in cinemas 23rd October. Stay tuned (sic)."
Here's the poster.
Sonakshi and Zaheer's last film was the comedy-drama Double XL (2022). Tu Hai Meri Kiran is not just their reunion after four years, but also their first film after marriage.
Tu Hai Meri Kiran release date
Produced by Vishal Rana under the banner of Echelon Productions, the film is set to arrive in cinemas on October 23, 2026.
Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding
Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in an intimate civil ceremony in Mumbai on June 23, 2024, seven years after they began dating. Following the registry ceremony, the couple hosted a star-studded wedding reception at Bastian in Mumbai for their close friends from the industry.
Sonakshi's last projects include Nikita Roy, Jatadhara and System. Zaheer made his debut with Notebook (2019). He also starred in Double XL and Ruslaan (2024).