Raja Sen Dies At 71 After Prolonged Illness, Bengali Cinema Mourns National Award Winner

Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness at SSKM Hospital.
His 1996 debut Damu won the National Award for Best Children’s Film.
Sen’s career spanned Bengali cinema, television and documentary filmmaking for decades.
Filmmaker Raja Sen has died at 71 following a prolonged illness. The veteran Bengali director passed away at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday after suffering multiple health complications. His death marks the loss of a filmmaker whose work spanned Bengali cinema, television and documentaries.
Raja Sen’s health deteriorated after back injury
Raja Sen had been receiving treatment at the state-run hospital and was on ventilator support. A senior doctor told PTI that his condition had worsened considerably in recent days after complications affected his lungs, heart and kidneys. “He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support,” the doctor said.
Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital after suffering an injury to his lower back. His condition subsequently worsened during treatment, with lung and cardiac complications developing. He was later shifted to SSKM Hospital, where he also developed kidney-related complications.
The filmmaker’s death has sent shockwaves through the Bengali film and television industry, where he had worked for several decades.
Raja Sen’s National Award-winning career
Sen made his feature directorial debut with Damu in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film, establishing an important milestone in his career.
He subsequently directed films including Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er Will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga. His 2002 film Desh featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Beyond feature filmmaking, Sen worked extensively in television and documentary cinema. He also made documentaries on prominent cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.
His body of work leaves behind a significant contribution to Bengali storytelling across generations.