National Film Award Recipient Bengali Film Director Pinaki Chaudhuri Dies At 82

Pinaki Chaudhuri
Pinaki Chaudhuri Economic Times

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Oct 2022 11:53 am

National award recipient director of Bengali films, Pinaki Chaudhuri, died at his Kolkata residence on Monday following a protracted illness, his family said.

Chaudhuri, who was 82, left behind his wife and a son.

He was suffering from lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, and was admitted to a hospital one month back. He was discharged three days ago as the hospital authorities suggested that he be taken back to his residence in the last days of life.

Chaudhuri had varied interests in arts and music and made his foray into the world of films in 1983 when he directed ‘Chena Achena’ (Known and Unknown) starring Soumitra Chatterjee, Amol Palekar, Tanuja, Chhaya Devi among others.

He got two national awards for ‘Shanghaath’ (Conflict) in 1996 and for ‘Ballygunge Court’ in 2007.

Among his other notable films are ‘Kakababu Here Gelen?’ (Kakababu defeated?), ‘Ek Tukro Chand' (A slice of the moon) and ‘Arohan’ (Ascension).

Actor Bhaswar Chatterjee, who had been cast in ‘Ballygunge Court’, recalled his shooting experience in London in a Facebook post.

"He shot on all real locations.... Big Ben, Victoria Terminus, Thames, London Eye, Buckingham Palace. Rest in Peace sir," Chatterjee, a known name in the industry, said.

