Raja Sen: Veteran Bengali Filmmaker Hospitalised In Critical Condition, On Ventilator

Raja Sen remains critical at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital and is on ventilation.
The 70-year-old Bengali filmmaker underwent major neurological surgery in February.
Sen has won multiple National Awards during his acclaimed filmmaking career.
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen has been hospitalised in critical condition at Kolkata’s state-run SSKM Hospital. The 70-year-old filmmaker was admitted on Saturday following prolonged health problems and is reportedly on ventilation. Doctors are keeping him under close observation, according to PTI, citing sources from the film industry.
Sen has been dealing with age-related ailments and other health complications for several years. His health problems were reportedly compounded by a serious back injury he suffered after falling on the sets of his film Maya Mridanga. Although the injury was not considered severe at the time, it gradually affected his mobility.
Raja Sen’s health condition
Earlier this year, Sen reportedly developed weakness in his lower body. Medical examinations subsequently revealed a complex neurological condition, following which he underwent major surgery in February.
His condition reportedly improved for some time after the surgery. However, his health deteriorated again recently, prompting concern among his family and members of the Bengali film industry. He is now being closely monitored at SSKM Hospital.
Raja Sen’s career in Bengali cinema
Born in Kolkata in 1955, Raja Sen established himself as a filmmaker in Bengali cinema during the 1990s. He began his career as a documentary filmmaker and won the National Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film in 1993 for Suchitra Mitra.
Sen made his feature directorial debut with Damu in 1997. The film won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. The same year, his television serial Subarnalata brought him wider recognition.
Two years later, Sen won another National Film Award, this time for Best Film on Family Welfare for Atmiyo Swajan. His body of work includes films such as Laboratory and Atmiyo Sajan, with several of his films also receiving recognition at international film festivals.