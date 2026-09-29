The Vvaan Box Office Day 4: Siddharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Mints ₹38.85 Crore

The Vvaan Box Office Day 4 Figures

Trade tracker Sacnilk states that The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest gathered ₹5.25 crore on Monday. It is a drop in collections, which is natural given it's the first day of the week. But the film needs to gain stride over the coming week. . The film witnessed 19.0% occupancy across 7,012 shows. The Vvaan kicked off its theatrical journey with ₹8.00cr on Friday, September 25. Weekends were the best. On Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. Sunday drew higher figures, at ₹14.35 crore. This takes the total India net collection to ₹38.85 crore so far.