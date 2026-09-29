The Vvaan Box Office Day 4: Siddharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Mints ₹38.85 Crore

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest registered a drop in collections on Day 4.
The film is led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The horror fantasy had exceptional box office draw over the weekends.
Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, took a beating on Day 4, the first day of the week. The horror fantasy marks Malhotra's first film in a decade to do commercially well.
The Vvaan Box Office Day 4 Figures
Trade tracker Sacnilk states that The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest gathered ₹5.25 crore on Monday. It is a drop in collections, which is natural given it's the first day of the week. But the film needs to gain stride over the coming week. . The film witnessed 19.0% occupancy across 7,012 shows. The Vvaan kicked off its theatrical journey with ₹8.00cr on Friday, September 25. Weekends were the best. On Saturday it showed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. Sunday drew higher figures, at ₹14.35 crore. This takes the total India net collection to ₹38.85 crore so far.
Earlier, Taran Adarsh wrote, “The Vvaan packs a healthy score in its opening weekend... When compared with #SidharthMalhotra's last three releases post-pandemic – #ParamSundari [ ₹ 28.48 cr], #Yodha [ ₹ 17.51 cr], and #ThankGod [ ₹ 18.25 cr; Tue to Thu; #Diwali] – the 3-day numbers of The Vvaan are much, much ahead. The Vvaan is having a dream run in #Bihar, while the mass circuits, in general, are very strong... The urban centres – multiplexes in particular – also witnessed good occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.”
He had wrapped up, "The weekdays are extremely crucial now... The film needs to maintain its grip from Monday to Thursday, as the hugely awaited #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday."
The Vvaan Box Office Day 4
The film circles a Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar. The supporting cast features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar directed the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.