The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Box Office Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Hauls ₹33 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra has found a box office hit again after a decade.
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest opened strong at the box office, retaining the lead over a succcessful weekend.
The film also stars Tamannaah Bhatia.
After a decade of duds, Sidharth Malhotra has ended his dry spell at the box office with his latest, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest. Co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia, the fantasy horror was panned by critics but has been going strong at the box office.
The Vvaan Scripts New Records For Sidharth Malhotra
Trade tracker Sacnilk reported thar on Day 3, Vvan - Force of the Forrest collected a net of ₹14.00 Cr across 7,135 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹39.65 Cr and total India net collections to ₹33.25 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected ₹1.25 Cr on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to ₹3.50 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹43.15 Cr.
On its opening day, the film scored ₹8 crore, and on Saturday it witnessed growth and managed a haul of ₹11.25 crore. With Vvaan, Sidharth Malhotra has ended his 11-year-old record of his highest opening weekend at the domestic box office. With ₹33.25 crore, Vvaan shoots ahead of his debut film, Karan Johar’s 2012 campus caper Student of the Year.
Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "The Vvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%. This is IMPORTANT... Several mass entertainers – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, #Dhamaal4, #Awarapan2, and #MirzapurTheMovie – have worked big time in the *non-national chains* and *single screens* across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres in 2026, and #TheVvaan is the latest addition to attract housefull boards".
Deepak Kumar Mishra’s film circles a Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar.
It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director. The film released on September 25.