The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Box Office Day 3: Sidharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Hauls ₹33 Crore

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "The Vvaan takes a big step forward, hitting double digits on Saturday, with the mass pockets and heartland delivering excellent business... Growth on Saturday: 40.52%. This is IMPORTANT... Several mass entertainers – #Dhurandhar2, #Border2, #BhoothBangla, #WTTJ, #Dhamaal4, #Awarapan2, and #MirzapurTheMovie – have worked big time in the *non-national chains* and *single screens* across Tier 2 and Tier 3 centres in 2026, and #TheVvaan is the latest addition to attract housefull boards".