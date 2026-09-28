MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna & Taylor Swift Bag Most Wins

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Debanjan Dhar
Published at:

Besides scooping several honours, Swift also premiered her latest self-directed video for her brand-new track "Patient Zero"

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Taylor Swift, Madonna
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Summary of this article

  • The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 were dominated by Madonna and Taylor Swift.

  • As the most-nominated artist of the year, Madonna won seven honours.

  • Taylor Swift premiered her latest music video at the VMAs.

Madonna and Taylor Swift emerged the biggest victors at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Winners in the top categories are selected by fan votes.

Madonna pulled off the biggest triumph, taking home seven prizes in total, including three onstage wins: artist of the year, best dance (her Confessions II short film) and best collaboration (“Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter). Madonna was the most-nominated artist of the year with 13 nods.

Taylor Swift accepted the first-ever Artist Director Honors. She won two other prizes: video of the year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and best direction for “Opalite.” Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort "Dream."

Hosted by Snoop Dogg and aired live on CBS, the ceremony boasted a raft of performances from Lisa, Raye, Shaboozey and Gunna, Gener8ion and Yung Lean, and Best New Artist winner Sienna Spiro. There were two tributes: one to George Michael, featuring Adam Lambert, Teddy Swims, Sombr, and a repeat appearance from Raye.

Full list of winners below:

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By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Genre-Neutral Categories

Video of the Year

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records

WINNER: Madonna – Warner Records

Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of the Year

WINNER: BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records

Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources

Best New Artist

Bella Kay – Atlantic Records

CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC

Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records

Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records

Myles Smith – RCA Records

WINNER: Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records

Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Best Collaboration

Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution

French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records

WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings

Genre-Specific Categories

Best Pop

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

WINNER: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records

Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records

Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records

Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records

Best R&B

WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records

Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records

Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings

Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records

Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records

Best Alternative

Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam

mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records

Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records

SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen

Best Dance

Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE

Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Best Latin

Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE

WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment

Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin

KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records

Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records

Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin

Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment

WINNER: BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC

CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Best Country

WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records

Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records

Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost

Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records

Technical Categories

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records

Best Art Direction

Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records

Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

WINNER: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Editing

Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records

LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Choreography

GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music

Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records

WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records

JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records

Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records

PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records

RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources

Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records

Social Categories

Best Group

BLACKPINK

WINNER: BTS

CORTIS

FLO

Fuerza Regida

Geese

KATSEYE

Twenty One Pilots

Best Long Form Video

Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records

GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music

WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records

Best Album

Drake – ICEMAN – OVO/Republic Records

WINNER: Madonna –Confessions II – Warner Records

Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island

Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records

Song of Summer

WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Republic Records

Bruno Mars – “Risk It All” – Atlantic Records

Charli xcx – “Camera” – Atlantic Records

Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records

KATSEYE – “Hootie Frutti” – HYBE x Geffen Records

Latto ft. Doja Cat – “Okayyy” – Steamcut / RCA Records

Morgan Wallen – “Been By Now – Big Loud / Mercury Records

Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” – Island

Olivia Rodrigo – “Stupid Song” – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island

Slayyyter – “Brand New Chanel$” – RECORDS/Columbia Records

sombr – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music / Warner Records

Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost

Tame Impala & JENNIE – “Dracula” – Columbia Records

Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records

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