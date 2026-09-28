MTV VMAs 2026: Madonna & Taylor Swift Bag Most Wins

The MTV Video Music Awards 2026 were dominated by Madonna and Taylor Swift.
As the most-nominated artist of the year, Madonna won seven honours.
Taylor Swift premiered her latest music video at the VMAs.
Madonna and Taylor Swift emerged the biggest victors at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards. Winners in the top categories are selected by fan votes.
Madonna pulled off the biggest triumph, taking home seven prizes in total, including three onstage wins: artist of the year, best dance (her Confessions II short film) and best collaboration (“Bring Your Love” with Sabrina Carpenter). Madonna was the most-nominated artist of the year with 13 nods.
Taylor Swift accepted the first-ever Artist Director Honors. She won two other prizes: video of the year for “The Fate of Ophelia” and best direction for “Opalite.” Lisa, a member of the group Blackpink, won the VMA for best pop video for her solo effort "Dream."
Hosted by Snoop Dogg and aired live on CBS, the ceremony boasted a raft of performances from Lisa, Raye, Shaboozey and Gunna, Gener8ion and Yung Lean, and Best New Artist winner Sienna Spiro. There were two tributes: one to George Michael, featuring Adam Lambert, Teddy Swims, Sombr, and a repeat appearance from Raye.
Full list of winners below:
Genre-Neutral Categories
Video of the Year
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
GENER8ION – “STORM” starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “Tears”- Island
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
WINNER: Madonna – Warner Records
Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of the Year
WINNER: BTS – “Swim” – BIGHIT MUSIC
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI – “Golden” – Republic Records/Visva Records
Olivia Dean – “Man I Need” – Island
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE – “WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – Human Re Sources
Best New Artist
Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
Magnus Ferrell -Visva Records/Republic Records
Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
Myles Smith – RCA Records
WINNER: Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Best Collaboration
Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice – “Chains & Whips” – Roc Nation Distribution
French Montana x Max B – “Ever Since U Left Me” – Coke Boys Records
WINNER: Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter – “Bring Your Love” – Warner Records
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye – “Hard Part” – Def Jam Recordings
Genre-Specific Categories
Best Pop
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
WINNER: LISA – “Dream” feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “drop dead” – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
WINNER: Cardi B feat. Kehlani – “Safe” – Atlantic Records
Don Toliver – “E85” – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
Drake – “Janice STFU” – OVO/Republic Records
Megan Thee Stallion – “LOVER GIRL” – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott – “DUMBO” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
Tyler, The Creator- “SUGAR ON MY TONGUE” – Columbia Records
Best R&B
WINNER: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
Chris Brown – “It Depends/Obvious” – RCA Records
Dave & Tems – “Raindance” – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
Justin Bieber – “YUKON” – Def Jam Recordings
Kehlani – “Folded” – Atlantic Records
Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis – “Is It a Crime” – Epic Records
Best Alternative
Geese – “Taxes” – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
mgk & Fred Durst – “FIX UR FACE” – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
Noah Kahan – “The Great Divide” – Mercury Records
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo – “the cure” – Geffen Records
SOMBR – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music/Warner Records
Tame Impala – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
twenty one pilots – “Drag Path” – Fueled By Ramen
Best Dance
Bebe Rexha & Faithless – “New Religion” – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
Harry Styles – “Aperture” – Columbia Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
PinkPantheress + Zara Larsson – “Stateside” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
Slayyyter – “DANCE…” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Best Latin
Anitta with Shakira – “Choka Choka” – Republic Records/UMLE
WINNER: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL” – Rimas Entertainment
Fuerza Regida – “TU SANCHO” – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
KAROL G – “Papasito” – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
Rosalía ft. Yahritza Y Su Esencia – “La Perla” – Columbia Records
Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA – “LA VILLA” – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
Shakira & Burna Boy – “Dai Dai” – Sony Music US Latin
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK – “JUMP” – YG Entertainment
WINNER: BTS – “SWIM” – BIGHIT MUSIC
CORTIS – “REDRED” – BIGHIT MUSIC
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
LE SSERAFIM (feat. j-hope of BTS) – “SPAGHETTI” – SOURCE MUSIC
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Best Country
WINNER: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
Kacey Musgraves – “Dry Spell” – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
Lainey Wilson – “Somewhere Over Laredo” – Broken Bow Records
Luke Combs – “Back in the Saddle” – Columbia Nashville
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Tucker Wetmore – “Brunette” – Back Blocks Music/MCA/Mercury Records
Technical Categories
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “Opalite” – Republic Records
Best Art Direction
Charli xcx – “SS26” – Atlantic Records
Lady Gaga & Doechii – “RUNWAY” – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
WINNER: PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
SOMBR – “My Body Isn’t Ready” – SMB Music/Warner Records
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Best Cinematography
A$AP Rocky – “PUNK ROCKY” – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
Shaboozey – “Cowgirl” – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Best Editing
Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – “I Just Might” – Atlantic Records
LISA – “Dream feat. Kentaro Sakaguchi” – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour”- Island
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Best Choreography
GENER8ION – “STORM starring Yung Lean” – Iconoclast Music
Harry Styles – “Dance No More” – Columbia Records
KATSEYE – “PINKY UP” – HYBE x Geffen Records
WINNER: Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
Tate McRae – “Nobody’s Girl” – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Best Visual Effects
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “hate that i made you love me” – Republic Records
JISOO X ZAYN – “Eyes Closed” – Warner Records
Madonna – “Confessions II – The Film” – Warner Records
PinkPantheress – “Stateside + Zara Larsson” – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
RAYE ft. Hans Zimmer – “Click Clack Symphony.” – Human Re Sources
Taylor Swift – “The Fate of Ophelia” – Republic Records
Social Categories
Best Group
BLACKPINK
WINNER: BTS
CORTIS
FLO
Fuerza Regida
Geese
KATSEYE
Twenty One Pilots
Best Long Form Video
Charli xcx – Music, Fashion, Film – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
GENER8ION – STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
WINNER: Madonna – Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
Best Album
Drake – ICEMAN – OVO/Republic Records
WINNER: Madonna –Confessions II – Warner Records
Olivia Dean – The Art of Loving – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend – Island
Taylor Swift – The Life of a Showgirl – Republic Records
Song of Summer
WINNER: Ariana Grande – “Hate That I Made You Love Me” – Republic Records
Bruno Mars – “Risk It All” – Atlantic Records
Charli xcx – “Camera” – Atlantic Records
Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas” – Columbia Records
KATSEYE – “Hootie Frutti” – HYBE x Geffen Records
Latto ft. Doja Cat – “Okayyy” – Steamcut / RCA Records
Morgan Wallen – “Been By Now – Big Loud / Mercury Records
Olivia Dean – “So Easy (To Fall in Love)” – Island
Olivia Rodrigo – “Stupid Song” – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – “House Tour” – Island
Slayyyter – “Brand New Chanel$” – RECORDS/Columbia Records
sombr – “Homewrecker” – SMB Music / Warner Records
Stella Lefty – “Boston” – Sandlot / Atlantic Outpost
Tame Impala & JENNIE – “Dracula” – Columbia Records
Taylor Swift – “I Knew It, I Knew You” – Walt Disney Records / Republic Records