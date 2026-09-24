Taylor Swift To Drop Expanded Avatar Of The Life Of A Showgirl

Taylor Swift is releasing a new album.
The pop superstar is dropping an expanded version of her 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl.
The revised album releases on September 25.
Taylor Swift has announced The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded edition of her 2025 studio album featuring four previously unreleased songs. The 16-track collection is scheduled for release on September 25, 2026, nearly one year after the original album arrived.
The global pop superstar said in an Instagram post, "About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history. I took a trip to Sweden to celebrate with Max and Shellback, my two collaborators on this album,“Really we just wanted to reflect and take in how grateful we were for the moment we were in, but there was a studio there and we did what we do when we feel anything at all: We wrote more songs.”
The Life Of A Showgirl: The Encore Details
Taylor described the new tracks as a reflection of the gratitude she and her collaborators felt over the immense love given to the original album.
"I hope you love them, because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made. The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore including four new songs is out on Friday and available to pre-order and save now," she wrote.
The expanded album will feature the single Patient Zero, which Swift teased and announced on Tuesday, along with Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.
The original The Life of a Showgirl, released October 3, 2025, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 4.002 million equivalent album units in its first week in the United States, entailing approximately 3.48 million traditional album sales, according to Luminate. The Encore retains the original 12 tracks, including The Fate of Ophelia, Opalite and the title song featuring Sabrina Carpenter.
In October 2025, Taylor took to social media to celebrate the 4 million album sales that The Life of a Showgirl achieved. "I have 4 million thank you’s I want to send to the fans, and 4 million reasons to feel even more proud of this album than I already was. Thank you for going out to celebrate this project in the movie theaters, investing in vinyl, streaming, watching the video, buying CDs, reading the poems I wrote inside the packaging, and immersing yourselves in The Life of a Showgirl. I’ll cherish this feeling forever. Just wow. Thank you for the lovely bouquet," she remarked.