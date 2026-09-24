Ishwar Thakur In ICU, Family Seeks Financial Help for Kidney Treatment - What Happened To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Actor

“We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible.”