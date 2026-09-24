Ishwar Thakur In ICU, Family Seeks Financial Help for Kidney Treatment - What Happened To Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Actor

Ishwar Thakur has been admitted to a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, with a kidney ailment.
His sister Jayshree posted an appeal on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, saying his condition is serious.
Doctors moved Thakur to the ICU immediately after admission, according to the family.
Television actor Ishwar Thakur has been admitted to a hospital in Thane, Maharashtra, with a kidney ailment, and his family has appealed for financial help to fund his treatment. Thakur is known for roles in F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain 2.0.
Ishwar Thakur health update
His family has turned to crowdfunding as medical costs rise. On Wednesday, his sister Jayshree posted an update on his Instagram Stories, saying his condition was serious and asking people to support the family with treatment expenses.
Jayshree said doctors moved him to the ICU immediately and that the family has already exhausted its savings on his treatment.
Family appeal
Jayshree shared details of Thakur's illness as the family sough financial aid.
“A Humble Appeal for Help. I am Jayshree, the sister of Ishwar Thakur. My brother’s health is currently in a very serious condition, and I am making a humble appeal to you for help. What happened? My brother has developed a severe kidney infection. An infection caused by a wound on his leg has spread throughout his body,” she wrote.
She added that doctors admitted him to the ICU as soon as he was brought in because of his critical condition.
“We have spent all our savings on his treatment so far, to the best of our ability. However, we are now in urgent need of financial assistance to cover the costs of hospitalisation, medicines, tests and other medical expenses. It has become extremely difficult for us to bear these mounting expenses on our own. I humbly request you to please support us financially, if possible. Even a small contribution from you would mean a great deal to us during this difficult time. Please try to help us at the earliest, to the extent possible.”
Jayshree said Thakur is being treated under the supervision of the family doctor, who is fully aware of his medical condition.
She added that the family wishes to continue his treatment under that doctor’s care.
The medical problem dates back several years. In an interview with HT City, Jayshree said, “It all started with a wound in the foot in 2020, three months before the COVID lockdown. He's diabetic, so the wound didn't heal, and now the infection has spread throughout his body. Two to three days ago, his condition deteriorated, and we rushed him to the hospital. He's been unresponsive ever since."
Ishwar Thakur career
Thakur is known for supporting and comic roles on Hindi television. Apart from F.I.R. and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!, he also worked in May I Come In Madam? and Jijaji Chhat Par Hain.