From Taylor Swift’s Surprise Cameo To Emotional Tributes: Best And Memorable Moments From The 2026 Emmys

Taylor Swift's surprise cameo became one of the Emmys' 2026 viral moments.
Jean Smart made history with her fifth Hacks acting victory.
Noah Kahan's In Memoriam performance added an emotional note to the 2026 Emmys.
The Emmy Awards are about much more than the trophies handed out at the end of each category. Every year, the ceremony produces unexpected celebrity appearances, emotional speeches, funny exchanges and tributes that become part of the night's biggest talking points. The Emmys 2026 biggest moments had all of those ingredients, from Taylor Swift turning up in an unexpected segment to Jean Smart making Emmy history.
Emmys 2026 biggest moments:
1. Taylor Swift Makes A Surprise Appearance
Taylor Swift may not have attended the live ceremony, but she still found her way into the Emmys. The singer made a surprise cameo in a pre-recorded Law & Order: Special Victims Unit segment featuring host Mariska Hargitay and her fellow cast members. The skit centred on whether Swift would appear at the ceremony, turning speculation about her attendance into a joke.
2. Jean Smart Made Emmy History
Jean Smart had another landmark night thanks to Hacks. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the fifth season of the show, becoming the first female performer to win the acting category for every season of a series. The victory also took her career Emmy tally to eight, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman.
3. Mariska Hargitay Spoofed Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad
Hargitay kicked off the ceremony with a playful recreation of Nicole Kidman's famous AMC Theatres advertisement. The Law & Order: SVU star adapted the familiar monologue to celebrate television and the communal experience of watching it. It gave the opening a distinctly Hollywood touch while turning one of the year's most recognisable cinema ads into an Emmy joke.
4. Marcello Hernández Invited Zendaya and Harrison Ford to Dinner
Marcello Hernández used his first Emmy presentation to make a few very ambitious dinner invitations. The Saturday Night Live star singled out celebrities including Harrison Ford and Zendaya, then extended the invitation to Tom Holland. The playful moment stood out because Hernández treated the room like a casual gathering rather than a major awards ceremony.
5. Matthew Rhys Made Emmy History
Matthew Rhys had one of the night's biggest victories with Widow's Bay. After previously winning a lead acting Emmy for drama, Rhys became the first performer to win lead acting awards across drama, comedy and limited series. His second victory of the evening also made him the first man to take home two lead acting trophies during a single ceremony.
6. Noah Kahan Delivered an Emotional In Memoriam Performance
The tone shifted during the In Memoriam segment as Noah Kahan performed Bridge Over Troubled Water. Macaulay Culkin, Annie Murphy and Dan Levy introduced the tribute following a special remembrance of Catherine O'Hara. Kahan's performance gave the segment a reflective quality and provided one of the ceremony's most emotional moments.
7. Dolly Parton Receives Emotional Tribute From Sally Field and Reba McEntire
Dolly Parton received a heartfelt tribute at the 2026 Emmys, with Sally Field and Reba McEntire coming together to honour the legendary entertainer. The emotional segment celebrated Parton’s lasting impact on television, music and Hollywood, adding a warm and personal note to the ceremony.
Emmys 2026, A ceremony full of surprises
Between history-making wins, celebrity cameos, and moments clearly designed to go viral, the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards had plenty to keep viewers talking. Mariska Hargitay hosted the ceremony, which aired live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on September 14 on NBC and Peacock.
For a show built around celebrating television, the biggest moments often happened away from the winners' podium. This year's ceremony proved it, with Swift's cameo, Smart's record-breaking victory, and Kahan's moving performance among the night's most memorable highlights.