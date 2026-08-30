Harry Styles Crakes A Joke About Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's Wedding During Madison Square Garden Concert

Harry Styles quipped about Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding during his Saturday night concert at the New York venue.
Styles referenced the New York Knicks winning their first NBA championship since 1973 before noting that the arena also hosts weddings.
Taylor Swift married NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3 at the Garden in a private ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler.
English singer-songwriter and actor Harry Styles cracked a joke about Taylor Swift’s Madison Square Garden wedding during his Saturday (August 29) night show at the venue. At the end of the show, the singer noted that the arena was home to the New York Knicks, who won this year’s NBA championship, their first since 1973.
Harry Styles takes a jibe at ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's wedding
In a video that has surfaced online, Styles said, “We’re at Madison Square Garden, home of the world champion New York Knicks!”, adding “and they also do weddings.”
Styles, 32, began his 30-show run at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. The residency serves as the sole set of United States stops on his Together, Together tour. During night one, the singer paid tribute to Dolly Parton by playing her hit 1974 song I Will Always Love You.
Harry Styles and Taylor Swift dating history
The Watermelon Sugar crooner share a romantic history with Swift, Both were in a relationship between 2012 and 2013, with many speculating that Swift's 2014 album 1989 and its track Style was an inspiration from their relationship. While there were rumours that he would attend her wedding, but his London's Wembley Stadium kept him overseas.
His fiancée Zoë Kravitz attended the Swift's wedding. The pop stars got married to NFL star Travis Kelce on July 3 at the Madison Square Garden with several celebrities in attendance.
Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff, Bradley Cooper, Lena Dunham and Dakota Johnson, among others, were the guests.
Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's engagement rumours
People reported in April that Styles and Blink Twice director were engaged in April after Kravitz was spotted wearing a huge rock her ring finger.