Manoj Bajpayee Reacts To Samay Raina's Bihari Joke Row: 'If It's All In Jest, I Don't Mind It'

"So, he didn't know that I was from Bihar, but actually I'm from Bihar. So, for him, every person who was doing that kind of a foolish mistake was from Bihar. I didn't mind it because first, he was right that I was from Bihar. Second, I was not wrong because I was new to the city and I was completely unfamiliar. But when I made friends with people from different states, we used to laugh at each other," he said.