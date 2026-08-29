Dolly Parton Funeral: Family Gather At Nashville Burial Site For Emotional Farewell

Dolly Parton’s family gathered at her Nashville burial site Friday.
The singer will be buried beside her husband, Carl Dean.
Parton had requested a small private service with immediate family.
Dolly Parton's funeral has brought the singer’s family together in Nashville for a private farewell, days after her death at 80. Relatives were seen arriving at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum on Friday morning as preparations continued for the country music icon’s final goodbye.
Around a dozen relatives reportedly gathered at the cemetery, with family members seen wearing black and white. Parton’s nephew and longtime head of security, Bryan Seaver, was also present and appeared to be coordinating arrangements at the site.
Dolly Parton burial site and final farewell
Parton was laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Park and Mausoleum beside her husband, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025. The couple had been married for nearly six decades. Her final resting place already features a memorial bearing their names and a Tennessee mountain landscape.
Her representatives previously said Parton wanted a small, private service attended by immediate family. Reports indicated that it was initially unclear whether the Friday gathering marked the full funeral service.
Dolly Parton’s funeral wishes
Parton had reportedly made specific requests about her final farewell. According to her nephew Bryan Seaver, she wanted to be laid to rest in a comfortable cotton dress and her signature high heels. Seaver had said that Parton wanted to rest on a “beautiful bed of plush cotton” after years of wearing rhinestones.
She had also expressed a wish for the country-gospel song If We Never Meet Again to be performed at her funeral. The song held a personal connection to her family as it had also been played at her father’s funeral.
Dolly Parton’s death and legacy
Parton died in Nashville on August 25, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer, according to her family and representatives.
Her death has prompted tributes from across the entertainment world, while her legacy continues through her music, acting career and philanthropic work, including the Imagination Library.