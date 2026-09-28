Venkat Prabhu Reacts To Rift Rumours With Sivakarthikeyan Over Shelved Film

Venkat Prabhu clarified that his planned film with Sivakarthikeyan will not go ahead.
The director said there was no fallout and called Sivakarthikeyan a dear friend and brother.
Sivakarthikeyan responded that they are family and said he will always be a Venkat Prabhu fan.
Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu has confirmed that his planned film with actor Sivakarthikeyan will not go ahead, following speculation around the stalled project. The director posted a clarification on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday after online chatter linked recent criticism from his father, Gangai Amaran, to Sivakarthikeyan.
Venkat Prabhu confirms Sivakarthikeyan film is dropped
Venkat Prabhu made clear there was no fallout between them. “SK is always a dear friend/brother to me. A lot of speculations and controversies are going around. As a father, when a film involving your own son gets delayed, the frustration is natural. He probably doesn’t know the complete picture, and I can’t blame him for that,” the director wrote.
He added, “I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let’s put a full stop to all this. I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon.”
Sivakarthikeyan's reply
The Amaran actor replied, “Sir, we are family. Idhuku poi neenga serious-ah reply pannitu irukeenga! Thank you so much for your wishes, sir, and my best wishes for your next project 🤗Sir, I’ve told you this before, and I’m saying it again - I’ll always be a VP fan. Waiting to collaborate with you soon, sir.”
Venkat Prabhu-Sivakarthikeyan rift speculation
Gangai Amaran’s recent remarks set this off. He criticised an unnamed star actor, accusing him of wasting his son’s dates and holding up a film project.
That set off speculation online. Many social media users assumed he was referring to Sivakarthikeyan because Venkat Prabhu had been expected to team up with him next.
Venkat Prabhu’s Monday post clarified that the delayed film was his planned project with Sivakarthikeyan, and that project has been shelved.
Venkat Prabhu is now casting and locking his next film. No formal update on the project has been released yet.
Sivakarthikeyan’s next film is tentatively titled SK27.
It also stars Kayadu Lohar. Ramkumar Balakrishnan will direct the upcoming film.