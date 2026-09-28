Venkat Prabhu Reacts To Rift Rumours With Sivakarthikeyan Over Shelved Film

He added, “I’m a very quiet person when it comes to my work and don’t discuss my professional matters in detail with anyone, including him. The project couldn’t take off due to various reasons. That’s it. No hard feelings. If the time comes and a good script comes my way, I would love to work with SK again. So please, let’s put a full stop to all this. I’m busy with my next. My best wishes to my brother’s Seyon.”