Dorothy Box Office Collection Day 2: Karthik Subbaraj's Film Sees 30% Growth, Earns Over ₹2 Crore

Dorothy collected over ₹1 crore in India on Saturday, September 26.
The Karthik Subbaraj film recorded 30 per cent growth from Day 1's collection.
Its two-day India net collection is now over ₹2 crore.
Dorothy box office: Karthik Subbaraj's latest film hit the screens on September 25, after its TIFF 2026 premiere. The Tamil drama opened to mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Keerthy Suresh, Sananth and Rishikanth lead the cast.
Dorothy box office collection Day 2
Dorothy picked up pace on its second day, taking in ₹1.17 crore in India on Saturday, according to Sacnilk. The Tamil film reached that amount through 739 shows and posted 41% occupancy across the day. That was 30 % higher than the ₹90 lakhs net it earned on Friday.
Saturday improved on both counts that matter most — collections and occupancy. The Tamil 2D version posted 42.12% overall occupancy on Saturday.
Morning shows recorded 27.46% occupancy. Afternoon shows rose to 41.08%, evening shows reached 42.46% and night shows delivered the day’s highest figure at 54.08%.
Dorothy story and cast
Set in rural Tamil Nadu in the early 1990s, the film centres on two boys who remain close as they grow up amid caste barriers, violence and toxic masculinity.
A kind woman changes how they see the world. Years later, their friendship is put under strain when one man is sent to find the other.
What follows is framed as a journey through love, guilt and human dignity.
An excerpt from the Outlook India review of Dorothy read: "Not everything in Dorothy coheres. There are passages and revelations that feel too abrupt. They needed to be laid out with greater cohesion. The midpoint ‘twist’ also takes time to settle into. It demands from the viewer. Not everyone will be likely to get along. Its initial outlay tends to jut out instead of evenly folding into the narrative."