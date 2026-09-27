The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide

Opening weekend run

The film started with paid preview shows on September 23 and collected ₹11.60 crore from 900 shows, with overall occupancy at 79.0%. Its first full day was much bigger. On September 24, the film earned ₹34.65 crore from 9,732 shows and recorded 49.3% occupancy. That gave the release its strongest single-day domestic number so far. Friday then saw a steep fall. The film collected ₹14.90 crore from 7,049 shows with 32.8% overall occupancy. Saturday brought a mild recovery as earnings rose to ₹15.25 crore. It ran 6,889 shows on Day 3 and logged 33.4% overall occupancy.