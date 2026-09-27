The Paradise Box Office Collection Day 3: Nani's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark Worldwide

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
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Telugu business led the run, while Hindi and Tamil versions added support across key markets

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The Paradise box office collection Day 3 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • The Paradise earned ₹15.25 crore net in India on Saturday, September 26, up 2.3% from Friday

  • The Nani and Kayadu Lohar-starrer has reached ₹76.40 crore nett in India after three days

  • The film added ₹4 crore gross overseas on Saturday.

The Paradise box office: Nani-starrer action drama hit the screens on September 24 and opened to mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. After a strong start of nearly ₹35 crore, Srikanth Odela-directed film saw a significant drop on Day 2 (Friday). On Day 3 (Saturday), it witnessed a slight growth, taking the worldwide collection to over ₹100 crore, including paid previews in three days.

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The Paradise box office collection Day 3

The Paradise net collection rose 2.3%, earning ₹15.25 crore from ₹14.90 crore on Friday. The Telugu drama has now earned ₹76.40 crore nett in India after three days, according to Sacnilk.

The Saturday trend matters because it points to some stability after a sharp drop on Friday.

Overseas, the film added ₹4 crore gross on Saturday, taking its cumulative international gross to ₹29 crore.

That pushed the worldwide gross to ₹119.50 crore. The latest numbers offer a clearer read on how the film is holding after its strong opening.

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Opening weekend run

The film started with paid preview shows on September 23 and collected ₹11.60 crore from 900 shows, with overall occupancy at 79.0%. Its first full day was much bigger. On September 24, the film earned ₹34.65 crore from 9,732 shows and recorded 49.3% occupancy. That gave the release its strongest single-day domestic number so far. Friday then saw a steep fall. The film collected ₹14.90 crore from 7,049 shows with 32.8% overall occupancy. Saturday brought a mild recovery as earnings rose to ₹15.25 crore. It ran 6,889 shows on Day 3 and logged 33.4% overall occupancy.

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Language-wise box office performance

Telugu led the film's business again, collecting ₹13.35 crore nett on Day 3 from 3,617 shows and recorded 46.1% occupancy. The Hindi cut brought in ₹1.65 crore from 2,809 screenings and logged 19.0% occupancy. The Tamil version collected ₹25 lakh across 463 shows, with occupancy at 21.0%.

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