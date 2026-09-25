'Don't Kill Cinema': Remo Raheem Defends Nani's The Paradise Despite His 5–7 Minute Scene Cut From The Film

Remo Raheem said his truck scene in The Paradise was originally five to seven minutes long before being shortened in the final edit.
The Telugu actor said the cut left him with deep mental anguish and shared a clip on Instagram to show what was removed.
Despite his disappointment, Remo urged audiences to watch The Paradise with their families and praised its strong motherly sentiment
Telugu actor Remo Raheem said the final cut of The Paradise trimmed a scene he shot so heavily that it left him with “deep mental anguish”. He appears with Nani in Srikanth Odela’s film. Remo said the sequence ran for about five to seven minutes before the film’s length forced the makers to shorten it.
The Paradise has received mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. It opened in theatres on September 24, following paid premieres on September 23. The film has become Nani's biggest opener.
What Remo Raheem said about his cut scene in The Paradise
Remo shared a short clip from the film on Instagram, showing what was removed, how the edit affected him and why he still wants audiences to watch the movie with their families.
The clip showed only a brief portion of a longer exchange with Nani. In the video, Remo is seen sparring with him. He said it was just a small part of a much longer sequence.
“I have been feeling bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film’s length, they had to cut it short,” he said.
Remo also explained why the cut hurt beyond the loss of screen time. In his caption, he wrote that making a film involves “immense hard work” and that it hurts to see scenes into which actors put their “heart and soul” disappear in the edit. “For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish,” he added.
Despite this, he didn't criticise the film. “Let’s put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it's good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment,” he said.
He also pushed back on viewers questioning the film’s logic. “If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don’t kill cinema, support it,” Remo said. He also urged people to watch the film with their families.
The Paradise box office
The action drama film earned ₹46.25 crore net in India and ₹76.90 crore gross worldwide (including paid previews).
The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Mohan Babu, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal, among others.