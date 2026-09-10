Sardar 2 X Review: Karthi's Spy Thriller Opens To Mixed Reactions

Sardar 2 arrived in cinemas today, drawing mixed early reactions and a split verdict on social media platform X.
Viewers praised director PS Mithran's ambitious premise, research, production values, and the absence of unnecessary romantic subplots.
Several audience members criticised the film's execution, weak narration, pacing issues, and an unnecessarily long runtime.
Karthi’s Sardar 2 arrived in cinemas on September 10. The reviews on X are out and it has received a mixed reactions from critics and audiences alike. Karthi is seen in a dual role in PS Mithran-directorial. While Karthi's performance received praise, many were disappointed with the film's lengthy runtime, writing, VFX and music.
The film also features SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Rajisha Vijayan, Ashika Ranganath and Yogi Babu in important roles.
Sardar 2 X review out
Several viewers praised the film’s premise and scale, but others felt the execution did not match the ideas on screen. The early reactions pointed to a split verdict, with some viewers liking the set-up, action and production values while criticism centred on the narration, pacing and lengthy runtime.
One viewer wrote, "#Sardar2 Promising Ideas, Lifeless Execution!" While director PS Mithran earned credit for an engaging opening and creative concepts, the user found the storytelling "childish and unconvincing". The viewer labeled the runtime excessive and termed Sam CS's score a letdown, despite commending select fight scenes and overall scale.
One user described it as "an action entertainer that is heavy on information and research, grand in making". The post credited Karthi with anchoring the feature through its sluggish tempo and extended length, rating the opening half above the post-interval stretch.
Many criticised the film’s BGM, CGI and writing. The same post said SJ Suryah’s character comes off weak.
An user appreciated Sardar 2 sticking to its espionage core without superfluous romantic subplots or musical tracks, while commending its awareness message regarding antibiotics.
Excessive fight sequences drew sharp criticism. "Impossible stunts and loud action make the serious moments feel silly and unconvincing," another user wrote while one wrote that SJ Suryah "adds more noise than impact", the viewer added.
Have a look at the reviews here.
Sardar 2 story
Sardar 2 carries forward Vijay Prakash's story from the first film. It also seems to widen Chandrabose's world and open a new chapter in his life.
In Sardar, Vijay Prakash was a police officer trying to build an identity separate from his father's shadow. At first, he believed Chandrabose was a criminal and had to live with the fallout of what he thought were his father's actions.