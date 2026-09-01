Sardar 2 Trailer: Karthi And SJ Suryah Clash In PS Mithran's Sequel

Karthi leads Sardar 2 in dual roles.
Sardar 2 is directed by PS Mithran.
The spy thriller sequel is out on September 10.
Sardar 2, starring Karthi in dual roles, is scheduled to release in theatres on September 10, 2026. Helmed by PS Mithran, the makers have dropped the trailer, giving a major glimpse into the sequel. Karthi is playing both father and son.
The trailer opens with Chandrabose’s (Karthi) past, revisiting an old event he dealt with during his trainee period. Even though he finished the task, its lingering traces continue to affect and shadow his present. Moreover, his son is now in the same field of work, following in his footsteps after the events of the first film. The trailer sets up the clash between Karthi and SJ Suryah, the latter who plays the antagonist.
Sardar 2 Cast, Crew Details
Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Balaji Sakthivel, and Rajisha Vijayan round out the cast of the film. While Raashii Khanna played the co-lead in the first instalment, the music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. With SJ Suryah playing Black Dagger, the film has Rajisha Vijayan reprising her old character.
Music for Sardar 2 is composed by Sam CS. The soundtrack will feature lyrics by Nambi, Lavita Lobo, Imbachi, and Zeba Tommy. The crew of Sardar 2 also includes director of photography George C Williams, editor Vijay Velukutty, art directors MSP Madhavan and B Sekar, stunt choreographers Dhilip Subbarayan and Chethan D'souza.
Sardar 2 is produced by S Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena, with A Venkatesh on board as the co-producer. The banners backing the film are Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment.
The sequel went on floors in 2024 and is finally set to release on September 10. Sardar 2 touts to be bigger in scale than its predecessor, with the makers priming it as a more ambitious spy-action thriller. The film is written by Rathna Kumar, Ashameera Aiyappan and Vignesh Muniyandi, with Nambi credited for the screenplay.