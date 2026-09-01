Sardar 2 Trailer: Karthi And SJ Suryah Clash In PS Mithran's Sequel

The trailer opens with Chandrabose’s (Karthi) past, revisiting an old event he dealt with during his trainee period. Even though he finished the task, its lingering traces continue to affect and shadow his present. Moreover, his son is now in the same field of work, following in his footsteps after the events of the first film. The trailer sets up the clash between Karthi and SJ Suryah, the latter who plays the antagonist.