Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash-Starrer Crosses ₹300 Crore Mark Worldwide

Toxic grossed over ₹300 crore mark worldwide in its first six days.
The film recorded a domestic net collection of ₹221.55 crore.
Yash's film trails Ram Charan's Peddi, which crossed ₹315 crore worldwide in five days.
Yash's latest offering, Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas, has been witnessing drop in earnings after having a phenomenal start of ₹100 crore on Day 1 (August 26). The gangster drama recorded a significant drop in collections on its first Monday (Day 6), earning in single digits for the first since its release.
Toxic box office collection Day 1
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 6, Toxic saw 67.6% drop from Day 5's collection, raking in a net of ₹7.45 crore across 13,400 shows.
Hindi version contributed ₹4.40 crore, Kannada version raked in ₹2 crore, Telugu ₹68 lakh, Tamil ₹30 lakh and Malayalam ₹7 lakh, respectively.
The film's net collection in India stands at ₹221.55 crore, while the gross is around ₹264.80 crore.
Overseas, the film has grossed ₹2 crore, taking its total worldwide gross to ₹304.05 crore.
The film earned ₹101.10 crore on its opening day. It collected ₹37.65 crore, ₹27.20 crore and ₹25.15 crore respectively on second, third and fourth day since its release.
This week Mirzapur: The Movie is hitting the screens, so, Toxic might face competition from the film.
About Toxic
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown‑ups is backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is co-written by Yash and Geetu and was shot in Kannada and English and was dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
The film also starred Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi, among others.
The film opened to polarising reviews from critics and audiences alike.
An excerpt from Outlook's review of Toxic reads: "This is a ridiculously stylish film, which could have retained way more coherence if only the editing didn’t keep thrusting in, amping up dynamism to a grating degree. Toxic also feels a tad torn between propping up Yash with swashbuckling allure and the pathetic mess Raya is. Just to endure the star’s umpteen heroic entrances at fixed intervals quickly gets tiresome."