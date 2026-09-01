Toxic Box Office Collection Day 6: Yash-Starrer Crosses ₹300 Crore Mark Worldwide

An excerpt from Outlook's review of Toxic reads: "This is a ridiculously stylish film, which could have retained way more coherence if only the editing didn’t keep thrusting in, amping up dynamism to a grating degree. Toxic also feels a tad torn between propping up Yash with swashbuckling allure and the pathetic mess Raya is. Just to endure the star’s umpteen heroic entrances at fixed intervals quickly gets tiresome."