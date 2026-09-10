Hunkkaar Trailer: Aneet Padda's Courageous Stand Against Cult Leader 'Baapji' Leads To An Intense Courtroom Drama

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Published at:

The series also stars Arjun Mathur, Raghubir Yadav, and Ram Kapoor in prominent roles.

image Prefer on Google
Hunkkaar: The Roar trailer
JioHotstar unveils Hunkkaar: The Roar trailer Photo: JioHotstar
Summary of this article

  • Hunkkaar: The Roar trailer is out!

  • Aneet Padda leads the ensemble cast as Meenu Rawat.

  • Fatima Shaikh portrays ACP Jasleen Singh Soni, while Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays advocate Bhalerao.

JioHotstar unveiled the trailer for the upcoming series Hunkkaar: The Roar. The gripping socio-thriller and courtroom drama stars Aneet Padda, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Raghubir Yadav, Ram Kapoor and Arjun Mathur, among others.

Hunkkaar trailer breakdown

The series revolves around Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda), a 17-year-old young woman, and a student at the Mahasherni School inside Baapji's Shaburi Fort who is allegedly assaulted by Baapji, the powerful godman (Raghubir Yadav). The trailer starts with Fatima introducing herself as investigating officer ACP Jasleen Singh Soni and asking Meenu to share her ordeal with the cult leader.

Aneet Padda - X
Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda's Allegation Rocks An Entire System

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

The trailer presents Meenu as defiant, complicated and unpredictable who refuses to be boxed into familiar ideas of how a victim should behave. It puts her at the centre of a battle over truth, power and perception.

Conflict runs through the police investigation, the courtroom and the media. Each setting carries its own stakes, and each offers a different version of what happened.

Zeeshan plays Meenu's lawyer Bhalerao in the series while Ram Kapoor represents Baapji.

Watch the trailer here.

What the cast said about Hunkkaar

"Meenu isn’t defined by what happened to her, but by what she chooses after. She’s young, complicated and not always easy to understand, that’s what makes her real. Her one constant? A refusal to be silenced. I hope audiences see her vulnerability and the defiance at the heart of her journey," Padda said on playing Meenu.

Related Content
Fatima Sana’s Gesture After Shafali Verma Wicket Backfires As ICC Hands Pakistan Captain Punishment - Screengrab/SonyLIV
Fatima Sana Giving A Cold Send-off to India Opener Shafali Verma After Dismissing Her - | Photo: Screengrabs
Aneet Padda - X
Cricketer MS Dhoni during the Chennai Super Kings’ ROAR 2026, pre-season fan event, at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. - | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Shaikh said, "What drew me to her was her ability to remain focused on her responsibility even as the world around the investigation becomes increasingly complicated. She is dealing with power, influence, public opinion and the pressure that comes with a case of this magnitude, but she continues to search for what is true."

Ayyub, on his character, said, "He enters a situation where the power dynamics are heavily stacked against him, but his belief in what the law should stand for keeps him going, he is the conscious of this story, the show. What I liked about it, is that it doesn't present the truth as something simple or convenient."

Netflix Lust Stories 3 trailer - Netflix
Lust Stories 3 Trailer: Netflix Anthology Promises Fresh Stories Of Love, Relationships And Desire

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Hunkkaar release date

It is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures A Mangata Films Production, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas serving as executive producer.

Directed by Karan D Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, the show will premiere on September 25.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories