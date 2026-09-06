Zero Chill After 55: Fatima Sana’s Spicy Send-Off to Shafali Verma Sparks Drama | Watch

Fatima Sana dismissed Shafali Verma for 12, but her send-off became a major talking point after Pakistan were bowled out for 55.
Vivek Razdan reacted on air, pointing out that Pakistan had just been dismissed for 55 while Sana was showing Shafali the way out.
Shafali created T20I history, becoming the youngest and fastest batter to reach 3,000 women’s T20I runs.
India won by seven wickets, completing the league stage with three wins from three matches, while Sana claimed all three Indian wickets to fall.
Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana has gained some unwanted attention after her cold send-off to India opener Shafali Verma in the Women's Asia Cup fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. It all started with Pakistan getting bundled out for just 55 runs, batting first.
Pakistan was already out of the match, but their captain Fatima stood in the way of India's win by taking all three wickets India lost in the chase. However, Sana's first wicket -Shafali Verma- became a big talking point.
Shafali opened the chase with a six on the first ball, hinting at the eagerness to finish the match early. Her efforts didn't last long as she was dismissed by medium-pacer Fatima on the third ball of the second over.
Sana bowled a length delivery, and the ball just bounced a little more than what Shafali expected. She tried playing the delivery on the leg side. The ball hit a leading edge and went back to Sana, as she completed an easy catch.
Sana didn't wait and gave a cold send-off to the young Indian batter. Shafali didn't react as her innings of 12 runs off 6 balls came to an end. However, commentator Vivek Razdan couldn't help himself from reacting. "Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,” Razdan said on air.
Sana's reaction also drew a lot of reaction on the internet. Many advised looking at their own batting first.
Many turned the moment into a meme.
Shafali Became The Fastest And Youngest
Shafali became the youngest batter to reach 3,000 runs in women's Twenty20 Internationals during the match against Pakistan. It was a momentous day for her because she was the fastest to reach the milestone.
Shafali overtook Gaby Lewis of Ireland, who was 24 years and 347 days old when she reached 3,000 T20I runs, at the age of 22 years and 220 days.
Additionally, she surpassed Australia's legendary former captain Alyssa Healy's record of 2,321 deliveries by reaching 3,000 runs in just 2,182 balls.
India won the match by seven wickets, finishing the league round with three wins in three matches. Shree Charani and Prema Rawat took three wickets each to help India pack Pakistan's 55-run total. While chasing, India suffered three early jolts before captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma stitched a partnership to sail India through.