Zero Chill After 55: Fatima Sana’s Spicy Send-Off to Shafali Verma Sparks Drama | Watch

Sana didn't wait and gave a cold send-off to the young Indian batter. Shafali didn't react as her innings of 12 runs off 6 balls came to an end. However, commentator Vivek Razdan couldn't help himself from reacting. "Okay, you are showing her the way out. Your entire team just scored 55 runs, and now you're sending Shafali Verma back,” Razdan said on air.