Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda's Allegation Rocks An Entire System

Hunkkaar The Roar Synopsis

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur also star in pivotal roles. The series trails 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet, whose accusation against revered godman Sunil Chakosi, known as “Baapji”, sparks a massive investigation. The series weaves together elements of a police investigation, courtroom drama and media trial, presenting varied facets of a single case. ACP Jasleen Singh Soni takes on the case from the police side. Bhalerao is an underdog lawyer battling it out in court, while journalist Amitabh traces the story through the media.