Hunkkaar Teaser: Aneet Padda's Allegation Rocks An Entire System

Aneet Padda is back with a JioHotstar series, Hunkkaar: The Roar.
Padda broke out with Saiyaara.
Hunkkaar drops on Hotstar on September 1.
Before she burst out with Mohit Suri’s romantic blockbuster Saiyaara (2025), Aneet Padda had already shot another project—the socio-thriller Hunkkaar. Having been struck by several postponements, the series is now preparing for an OTT launch. Hunkkaar – The Roar teaser is scheduled to release on September 1, 2026. It has dropped a teaser.
Hunkkaar The Roar Synopsis
Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur also star in pivotal roles. The series trails 17-year-old Meenu Rawat, played by Aneet, whose accusation against revered godman Sunil Chakosi, known as “Baapji”, sparks a massive investigation. The series weaves together elements of a police investigation, courtroom drama and media trial, presenting varied facets of a single case. ACP Jasleen Singh Soni takes on the case from the police side. Bhalerao is an underdog lawyer battling it out in court, while journalist Amitabh traces the story through the media.
The supporting cast for the series includes Ram Kapoor, Zoya Hussain, Charu Shankar, Veen Harsh, and Rajesh Sharma. Heeraz Marfatia is reportedly a part of the writing team. The series is produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment, in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, while Mangata Films serves as the primary production house.
Nitya Mehra is known for directing Baar Baar Dekho (2016), besides directing a few episodes of Made in Heaven. Karan Kapadia, meanwhile, has worked as an assistant director on films like Luck By Chance (2009), Raavan (2010), and Talaash (2012). On Nitya Mehra’s Baar Baar Dekho, he worked as a second-unit director.
Both Nitya and Karan have helmed a few episodes each of the 2024 series Big Girls Don’t Cry. Padda debuted as an actor with a small role in Kajol-starrer Salaam Venky in 2022. The actor got her first big break with the Amazon Prime Video show Big Girls Don’t Cry, which premiered in 2024. She also worked in the TV show Yuva Sapno Ka Safar the following year.