Kantara Composer Ajaneesh Loknath Defends Yash’s Toxic, Says Even Lagaan Would Be Called Boring Today

Kantara composer Ajaneesh Loknath has come out in support of Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups amid the largely negative response to the film. Sharing his views on social media, the music composer said he enjoyed the gangster drama and urged audiences not to let reviews decide their viewing experience. He also drew a comparison with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, suggesting that even the celebrated classic could have faced dismissive reactions if it were released today.