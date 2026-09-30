Drishyam 3 Box Office Prediction: Ajay Devgn-Starrer Eyes Over ₹100 Crore In Opening Weekend

Drishyam 3 is expected to have a strong opening at the box office.
Ajay Devgn-starrer is set to beat the opening-day collection of its predecessor.
The third instalment is also predicted to perform better than Mohanlal's Malayalam version.
Advance booking figures for Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3: The Conclusion hint at a strong opening. The crime thriller is set to debut in cinemas on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti. With two days still remaining before the release, the sequel has already crossed the ₹13-crore mark for Day 1, while bookings for its first four days have crossed ₹25 crore.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 has earned ₹13.54 crore gross through advance bookings for Friday. Around 3.58 lakh tickets have been sold across 8,988 shows in 1,286 cinemas and 378 cities, with Maharashtra the biggest contributor with ₹4.4 crore, followed by Delhi at ₹3.13 crore and Gujarat at ₹92.67 lakh.
Trade experts predict a thunderous start for Drishyam 3. Here's how much the third instalment of the popular franchise is expected to earn on Day 1 and over the weekend.
Drishyam 3 box office prediction
Speaking to Outlook about the buzz surrounding Drishyam 3, Girish Wankhede, a movie trade and PR expert, said that it is quite "strong" and he expects the third instalment to open on a strong note.
He predicted the first day would be no less than ₹50 crore, adding the first weekend collection would be around ₹110-120 crore.
Wankhede also said the Hindi version will perform better than the Malayalam version, which was released in May this year. "Drishyam is the biggest franchise in the psyche of the Indian audience," he said.
He also feels that the third instalment will be better than the Mohanlal-starrer. "Now it has spread everywhere. Last time, Mohanlal's second film was so strong that even after OTT, Ajay Devgn's film was the biggest opener because it is related to classes and masses," he added.
Wankhede also said that the biggest strength of the Hindi version is that it's pan-world, while the Malayalam version had a limited cinema strength.
Biggest opener for Ajay Devgn
Drishyam 3 is expected to be the biggest opener of Ajay Devgn's career. His 2024 movie Singham Again earned ₹40.25 crore on its first day; his 2014 Singham Returns raked in ₹31.65 crore. Golmaal Again (2017) collected ₹30.15 crore on Day 1, Raid 2 (2025) minted ₹19 crore, Drishyam 2 (2022) earned ₹15.35 crore, and Shaitaan (2024) collected ₹14.75 crore.
It will also cross Border 2's Day 1 collection of ₹30 crore.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav, reprising their respective roles. Jaideep Ahlawat will portray the character of SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar.