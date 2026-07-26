Christopher Nolan Praises Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali, Calls It A Film That 'Blew His Mind'

Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray and calls Pather Panchali an unforgettable cinematic masterpiece.
The Apu Trilogy won three National Film Awards and multiple global festival honours.
The Odyssey has earned $350 million worldwide with ₹100 crore in India.
Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray in a newly released Criterion Collection video, where he picked The Apu Trilogy from the famous Criterion Closet and spoke about its lasting impact on him. While discussing some of the films that shaped his cinematic journey, Nolan described Pather Panchali as an unforgettable viewing experience, a moment that has since sparked excitement among Indian film lovers.
Christopher Nolan praises Satyajit Ray during Criterion Closet visit
During his visit to the Criterion Closet, Christophe Nolan browsed through shelves filled with celebrated films before selecting Satyajit Ray's The Apu Trilogy. It was said by the filmmaker that Ray remains one of the greatest Indian directors of all time.
Nolan added that Pather Panchali had "absolutely" blown his mind and revealed that only the first film had been watched by him so far. It was also shared that he was looking forward to completing the story by watching Aparajito and Apur Sansar.
The video quickly found an audience online, with many Indian fans celebrating Nolan's appreciation for Ray's work. Comments described it as one legendary filmmaker recognising another, while others expressed surprise that Nolan had not yet watched the trilogy in its entirety.
Why The Apu Trilogy remains a landmark in world cinema
Adapted from the novels by Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay, The Apu Trilogy consists of Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito (1956) and Apur Sansar (1959). The films chronicle Apu's journey from childhood in rural Bengal to adulthood, exploring family, loss, love and ambition. The trilogy won three National Film Awards and earned international recognition at Cannes, Berlin and Venice, cementing Ray's place in world cinema.
Meanwhile, Nolan's latest film The Odyssey continues its impressive theatrical run.
The film has recorded the biggest opening weekend of the director's career with $264 million worldwide. In India, it has crossed ₹100 crore in its first week, while the global total has already surpassed $350 million.