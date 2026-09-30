The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Siddharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Recovers, Hitting ₹44 Crore

The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest showed an upward tick in box office yields on Day 5.
The horror fantasy is led by Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia.
The film had done impressively over the weekends.
Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's new film, The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest, gained strides on its fifth day. This brought relief for the team as the first weekday had been dismal.
The Vvaan Box Office Day 5 Collections
On Tuesday, its fifth day in theatres, it fetched ₹6.00 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. This represents a 14.3% spike from Monday's net figure. It was screened in 7,162 shows that day. The film's India net collection has now amassed ₹44.85 cr, while its gross collection remains at ₹53.45 cr.
The film landed in theatres on September 25, with ₹8.00 cr. The collections rose on September 26, as the film raked in ₹11.25 cr, with occupancy at 34.0% across 6,887 shows. This rise was retained on Sunday, September 27, as it garnered ₹14.35 cr from 7,135 shows, and overall occupancy spiked to 43.0%. The haul dropped on Day 4, with the film earning ₹4.70 cr on Monday. Thankfully, Tuesday showed no further decline but an upward trend. This film marks Malhotra's first commercially successful movie in nearly a decade.
Earlier, Taran Adarsh wrote, “The Vvaan packs a healthy score in its opening weekend... When compared with #SidharthMalhotra's last three releases post-pandemic – #ParamSundari [ ₹ 28.48 cr], #Yodha [ ₹ 17.51 cr], and #ThankGod [ ₹ 18.25 cr; Tue to Thu; #Diwali] – the 3-day numbers of The Vvaan are much, much ahead. The Vvaan is having a dream run in #Bihar, while the mass circuits, in general, are very strong... The urban centres – multiplexes in particular – also witnessed good occupancies on Saturday and Sunday.”
He ended stating, "The weekdays are extremely crucial now... The film needs to maintain its grip from Monday to Thursday, as the hugely awaited #DrishyamTheConclusion arrives on Friday."
The Vvaan: Force of the Forrest Details
The film trails a Mumbai-based engineer named Rishi (Sidharth Malhotra) and his wife Mamta (Tamannaah Bhatia) as they travel to his ancestral village in Devanchal, Bihar. The supporting cast includes Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari and Maniesh Paul. Deepak Kumar Mishra and Arunabh Kumar directed the film. It is presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with TVF and 11.11 Production. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari have produced the film, while Manu Anand serves as its Director of Photography and Visual Director.