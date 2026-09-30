The Vvaan Box Office Day 5: Siddharth Malhotra & Tamannaah Bhatia-Starrer Recovers, Hitting ₹44 Crore

The film landed in theatres on September 25, with ₹8.00 cr. The collections rose on September 26, as the film raked in ₹11.25 cr, with occupancy at 34.0% across 6,887 shows. This rise was retained on Sunday, September 27, as it garnered ₹14.35 cr from 7,135 shows, and overall occupancy spiked to 43.0%. The haul dropped on Day 4, with the film earning ₹4.70 cr on Monday. Thankfully, Tuesday showed no further decline but an upward trend. This film marks Malhotra's first commercially successful movie in nearly a decade.