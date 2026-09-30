The Paradise Box Office Day 6: Nani's Film Marches Past ₹100 Crore

Nani Reacts To The Paradise Reception

Nani has addressed the backlash the film received. In a note on social media, he talked with honesty about the extreme reactions and accepting everything in his stride. The note read, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.”