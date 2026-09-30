The Paradise Box Office Day 6: Nani's Film Marches Past ₹100 Crore

Nani's The Paradise has been panned by critics.
Yet, the film has strode past the ₹100 crore mark.
It's Nani's biggest film to date.
Nani-starrer The Paradise continues to witness a fall in collections though it has entered the coveted ₹100 crore club. The film has been met with a barrage of negative reviews.
The Paradise Box Office Day 6
The Paradise raked in ₹11.60 crore from evening premieres alone on Thursday and ₹34.65 crore on Friday, its opening day. The film registered a ₹46.25 crore opening, the highest in Nani's career. On Friday, the film suffered a change in fortunes, witnessing a sharp plummet and collecting ₹14.90 crore. It did recover its stride on Saturday, reaping ₹15.25 crore. Sunday retained the performance at ₹15.70 crore. The biggest fall happened on Monday with the film garnering ₹5 crore. Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that The Paradise collected ₹4.40 crore on Tuesday, its lowest single-day haul so far. This takes the total India collection to ₹101.50 crore.
This is Nani's first film to go past the ₹100 crore mark in India. Earlier, HIT The third case and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram did veer close to the century mark but stopped short, The Paradise has been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Of course, the Telugu yield remaisn the biggest draw.
Nani Reacts To The Paradise Reception
Nani has addressed the backlash the film received. In a note on social media, he talked with honesty about the extreme reactions and accepting everything in his stride. The note read, "Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. That is also positive in a way.”
The Paradise is helmed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It stars Nani, Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal in central rroles. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film trails a tribe called the Savaari fighting for citizenship during the 1980s.