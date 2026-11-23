An email in the name of Lashkar-e-Taiba threatened bomb blasts at Kachiguda Railway Station and Hotel Tourist Plaza, with a stated intent to kill at least 300 people.
Police stepped up anti-sabotage checks and surveillance at stations, hotels, bus terminals and crowded places, and cybercrime investigators are tracing the email.
A senior official told The Hindu that the threat appears to be a hoax, and the commissioner urged the public not to believe rumours.
Four days before the 18th anniversary of 26/11, an email landed in Hyderabad promising a rerun. The email, titled "Lashkar-e-Taiba", saw the sender claim affiliation with the terrorist outfit and threaten bomb blasts at two spots: Hotel Tourist Plaza and the Kachiguda Railway Station.
The sender said the intention was to kill at least 300 people. Hyderabad Police have not waited to find out whether the sender means it.
What The Email Says, And What Police Are Doing
The email warned of a repeat of the 26/11 attacks, citing the earlier killings of LeT commander Lateef Bhat and other operatives by the Indian Army, but did not specify when the blasts would occur. According to an alert sent by the Special Branch to all police stations and top officials, the sender claimed affiliation with LeT. The Special Branch's Joint Commissioner sent an urgent alert to all station house officers, assistant commissioners, deputy commissioners and traffic and task force officials.
Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat urged the public not to believe rumours, saying precautionary measures were started as soon as the email was received. Those include anti-sabotage checks at the named locations and more visible policing across the city. Vigilance has also been stepped up at railway stations, bus terminals, hotels, places of worship, crowded public areas and key government establishments. Police have been told to coordinate with other security agencies and to monitor the situation continuously.
Hoax Or Not: The Pattern Behind Such Emails
A senior police official told media that the threat appeared to be a hoax and urged people not to panic. The department has dismissed the specific message as the likely work of a mischief-maker, and cybercrime investigators are trying to trace the origin of the email. Nobody has said the claim of an LeT link has been verified. It is the sender's claim, nothing more.
India has seen the pattern before. In 2018, Uttar Pradesh Police sounded a state-wide alert after a letter in the name of LeT threatened blasts at temples and railway stations, and a senior officer said it seemed to be a prank but could not be taken lightly. Intelligence agencies, he added, had no knowledge of the self-styled LeT commander named in the letter. The Gulf News report on the Hyderabad email also pointed to a separate Mumbai email said to target the High Court, the BSE and Amitabh Bachchan's residence.
Hyderabad has its own memory to weigh. About 50 people were killed in bomb attacks at Mecca Masjid, Lumbini Park and an eatery in Kothi in 2007. That is why a city on alert does not check how likely a threat is before it acts.
In the arithmetic of terror threats, a hoax costs a few thousand police hours. A real attack costs lives. That asymmetry is why the alert goes out even when the senders are probably liars.