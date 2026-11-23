India has seen the pattern before. In 2018, Uttar Pradesh Police sounded a state-wide alert after a letter in the name of LeT threatened blasts at temples and railway stations, and a senior officer said it seemed to be a prank but could not be taken lightly. Intelligence agencies, he added, had no knowledge of the self-styled LeT commander named in the letter. The Gulf News report on the Hyderabad email also pointed to a separate Mumbai email said to target the High Court, the BSE and Amitabh Bachchan's residence.