Bomb Threats Hit Delhi Schools; Students Evacuated, Search Ops Underway

Three Delhi schools received bomb threats by email on Tuesday morning.
Students and staff were evacuated while security teams searched the campuses.
Police said nothing suspicious had been recovered during the searches so far.
At least three schools in Delhi received bomb threats by email, prompting evacuation and security checks by the police, bomb disposal teams, dog squads and fire service personnel.
The British School, Sanskriti School and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya received the threatening messages on Tuesday morning. Delhi Police said calls from the schools, all located in the New Delhi district, were received between 10.30 am and 10.45 am.
Students and staff were moved out of the buildings as a precaution while anti-sabotage searches were conducted across the campuses. Nothing suspicious had been recovered at the time of reporting, police said. Investigators are examining the emails and attempting to trace their sender.
Informing parents about the evacuation, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya said: “Dear parents, the school has received a security threat. All students have been safely evacuated from the school premises. The police have been informed and are taking the necessary steps.”
The school said Middle School students had finished their examinations, while Senior School students had completed most of their papers before the evacuation.
“The school would like to take some time to assess the situation carefully and arrive at a well-considered decision regarding the remaining Senior School examinations. We will communicate further details as soon as a decision is taken,” it added.
Parents said the threat was received on the first day of the half-yearly examinations, forcing the school to clear the premises immediately.