Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34: Bryan Cranston And Other Co-Stars Mourn His Demise

“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight,” Cranston wrote. “RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr, a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with cerebral palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid (sic).”