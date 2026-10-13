Breaking Bad Actor RJ Mitte Dies At 34: Bryan Cranston And Other Co-Stars Mourn His Demise

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Breaking Bad actor RJ Mitte has died at age 34.
The exact cause of his death remains unclear.
Mitte lived with cerebral palsy, like his character, Walter White Jr.
Actor RJ Mitte, best known for his performance in the Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad, passed away on Monday (October 12) in Brownsville, Texas. Mitte, who was also a disability-rights activist, was 34.
RJ Mitte death reason
According to reports in international media, Mitte’s reps confirmed the news, saying he died by suicide.
“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” Mitte’s representatives said in a statement.
“Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion.”
What does police investigation say?
The Brownsville Police Department said no foul play was suspected and is currently investigating RJ Mitte's death.
Cameron County justice of the peace, Cyndi Hinojosa, told the Associated Press that an autopsy would be performed.
Breaking Bad's co-stars pay tribute
From the age of 15, Mitte played Walter White Jr, son of Bryan Cranston’s high school chemistry teacher turned drug kingpin.
Mitte’s co-stars paid tribute to him, including Bryan Cranston, who remembered him with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.
“I’m in deep despair as I write this tonight,” Cranston wrote. “RJ Mitte, my sweet son on Breaking Bad has died. I met him when he was only 14 years old when he was cast as Walter White Jr, a part he played with such joy and enthusiasm. Born with cerebral palsy, he never – ever – allowed that challenge to be an excuse for anything. He met the demanding shooting schedule head on with great determination. Always listening to the advice that his TV parents (Anna Gunn and myself) gave him – but being a teenager, sometimes mischievously ignoring the counsel in order to learn the hard way… He was one of the stars of a hit TV show – but still a kid (sic).”
He further wrote, “That kid was pretty raw when we started shooting the pilot in February of 2007, but little by little we watched him grow into a really fine actor. He parlayed his experience on the show to be a vocal advocate for performers with disabilities, and was the head of a philanthropic organization with a focus on helping the disabled community. All that promise and potential now is such a loss (sic).”
Cranston also said he “thoroughly enjoyed being with him throughout the years on the series, and after the spotlight on Breaking Bad dimmed… I’ll miss you, son.”
Aaron Paul, who played Jesse Pinkman, said in a statement, “I am at a loss. I am heartbroken over this news. RJ, I love you my friend. You will be missed (sic).”
Dean Norris, who played Walt Jr’s uncle Hank Schrader, wrote on social media: “Though RJ didn’t play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can’t believe it. Thinking of him and his family (sic).”
Mitte shared his cerebral palsy condition with his Breaking Bad character.
In 2015, he told the Guardian, “You accept the risks and you accept these will be the parts you play. But it’s all about how you play those parts – you have to show the inner strength that people have.”
Apart from Breaking Bad, Mitte also starred in Switched at Birth and The Guardians of Justice.