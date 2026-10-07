Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-Winning Star of On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, Dead At 102

Hollywood's Golden Age star Eva Marie Saint has died at 102.
Saint is best known for her Oscar-winning debut, On The Waterfront and Hitchcock's North By Northwest.
She won an Emmy too in the latter phase of her career.
Hollywood has lost one of its last remaining stars from its golden era. Oscar-winning actress Eva Marie Saint, remembered for her unforgettable work in On the Waterfront and Alfred Hitchcock’s North by Northwest, has passed away at the age of 102. Saint passed away at her Los Angeles home from natural causes, according to a statement from her family.
Saint’s journey to Hollywood prominence kicked off with television and stage work before she made a sterling feature-film debut in Elia Kazan’s 1954 drama On the Waterfront. Appearing opposite Marlon Brando, she portrayed Edie Doyle, a compassionate young woman caught in the turmoil surrounding New York’s dockworkers. Her performance immediately established her as a serious dramatic talent and earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.
Eva Marie Saint's Defining Roles
Her success continued with one of the most celebrated films of the 1950s. In Hitchcock’s 1959 thriller North by Northwest, Saint took on the role of Eve Kendall, a sophisticated and mysterious woman whose loyalties become increasingly uncertain. Starring opposite Cary Grant, she is an integral part of the film’s suspenseful tale of mistaken identity. She starred opposite Bob Hope in That Certain Feeling, played a woman married to a secret drug addict in Fred Zinnemann’s A Hatful of Rain and popped up alongside Taylor in the period western Raintree County.
Saint had a bright career on television for much of her later career. She garnered the best supporting actress Emmy for the 1990 miniseries People Like Us, adapted from Dominick Dunne’s novel. Saint appeared at the 81st Academy Awards in 2009 to present the Oscar for supporting actress, some 55 years after her Waterfront win. Her latter roles include Because of Winn-Dixie, Superman Returns and Winter’s Tale.
Born in New Jersey in 1924 to a Quaker family, Saint was married to television director Jeffrey Hayden from 1951 until his death in 2016. The couple had two children. Across a career spanning several decades, she became known not only for her elegance but also for the intelligence and emotional depth her performances were suffused with. Survivors include her two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren, Eli, Tyler, Molly, and Stella and two great grandchildren, Arlo and Finley.