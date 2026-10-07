Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-Winning Star of On the Waterfront and North by Northwest, Dead At 102

Born in New Jersey in 1924 to a Quaker family, Saint was married to television director Jeffrey Hayden from 1951 until his death in 2016. The couple had two children. Across a career spanning several decades, she became known not only for her elegance but also for the intelligence and emotional depth her performances were suffused with. Survivors include her two children, Darrell and Laurette, four grandchildren, Eli, Tyler, Molly, and Stella and two great grandchildren, Arlo and Finley.