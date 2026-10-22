President Murmu Releases Rs 200 Commemorative Coin Honouring Sindhi Saint In Raipur

President Droupadi Murmu released a ₹200 coin honoring saint Pujya Mata Sahib Hasi Devi Ji in Raipur.
The special coin issued by the Ministry of Finance honors the 5th Peethadheesh of Shadani Darbar.
Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai attended the event.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released a Rs 200 commemorative coin in honour of revered Sindhi spiritual leader Mata Sahib Hasi Devi Ji at Lok Bhavan in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.
The commemorative coin has been issued by the Union Finance Ministry to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Mata Hasi Devi Ji, the fifth spiritual head of the revered Shadani Darbar, an influential Sindhi religious institution based in Raipur, an official statement said.
The release of the coin is a historic occasion for the Sindhi community and a matter of pride for millions of Sindhis living in India and abroad, it said.
Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai were present on the occasion.
The coin features an image of Mata Hasi Devi Ji on one side, while the other bears the Lion Capital of Ashoka and the denomination of Rs 200. The initiative aims to preserve the female saint's legacy, teachings and spiritual contributions for future generations, it said.
Devotees and coin collectors will be able to book the commemorative coin through various units of Shadani Darbar following its unveiling, the statement added.
Shadani Darbar head Sant Dr Yudhishthir Lal delivered the welcome address at the event.
President Murmu arrived in Raipur earlier in the day on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh during which she will attend programmes in the state capital and Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Bastar district.
Later on Thursday, she is scheduled to attend the 'Seva Samman Parv' and 'Yuva Prabodhan' programmes at the Indoor Stadium in Raipur on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival.
On Friday, the President will attend the Muriya Darbar and address a public programme as part of the Bastar Dussehra festival in Jagdalpur, officials said.
The Muriya Darbar, regarded as a traditional tribal assembly or an 'Aadim Jan Sansad' (primitive people's parliament), is organised as part of the Bastar Dussehra festival, they added.