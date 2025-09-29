Modi to Release Commemorative Coin, Stamp as RSS Marks Centenary on Vijayadashmi

Modi will unveil a coin and postal stamp on Wednesday to mark the RSS centenary, ahead of Vijayadashmi.
RSS plans over one lakh Hindu sammelans, symposiums, and outreach programs across India as part of the celebrations.
At a Nagpur event, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat launched a collection of Sangh songs, performed partly by singer Shankar Mahadevan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will commemorate the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary by releasing a commemorative coin and postal stamp this week.
On Thursday, the 100th anniversary of the RSS's founding on Vijayadashmi in 1925 will be celebrated.
According to PTI, the Prime Minister would unveil the commemorative coin and stamp on Wednesday, the eve of the centenary celebrations of the RSS, in front of Dattatreya Hosabale, the general secretary.
Modi praised the RSS on Sunday for its discipline and selfless service, saying that "nation first" always comes first in the actions of its volunteers.
In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' speech, the prime minister stated that Keshav Baliram Hedgewar founded the RSS on Vijayadashmi in 1925 to liberate the nation from intellectual enslavement, and that its subsequent history has been as inspiring as it has been extraordinary and unique.
Modi, a former RSS pracharak himself, also commended M S Golwalkar, Hedgewar's successor, saying that his assertion that "this is not mine, this belongs to the nation" encourages people to put the country's needs ahead of their own.
He said, "This statement by Guruji Golwalkar has shown millions of volunteers the path of sacrifice and service. This spirit of sacrifice, service, and the discipline it teaches is the true strength of the Sangh. Today, the RSS has been relentlessly and tirelessly engaged in national service for over a hundred years." Preparations are in full swing to organise a series of events, including over one lakh 'Hindu sammelans', across the country to mark the RSS' centenary year.
While speaking at an event in Nagpur on Sunday, which was also attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, RSS President Mohan Bhagwat introduced a collection of RSS songs, describing them as the result of his love for the country.
Renowned singer Shankar Mahadevan sang ten of the 25 songs on the 'Sangh Geet' album live during the event.
Praising the spirit behind the songs, Bhagwat said, "Sangh Geet is born out of devotion to the motherland and the austerity of life. These songs emerge from the lived experiences of Swayamsevaks. These songs are a product of devotion to the motherland." The RSS has songs in every Indian language, with the total number estimated to be between 25,000 and 30,000.
On Thursday, Bhagwat will give his yearly Vijayadashmi speech at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, beginning a nationwide run of activities leading up to the next Vijayadashmi.
In addition, it will organise thousands of symposiums on a range of subjects, including social harmony, in every state and begin a statewide door-to-door public outreach effort.
With PTI inputs.