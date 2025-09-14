India Proving Global Predictions Wrong, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat stated that India has defied predictions of post-independence collapse, remaining united and progressing steadily.
He attributed global conflicts to personal interests and highlighted India’s peaceful leadership during its ancient civilizational peak.
Bhagwat described Bharat as a land where faith is rooted in evidence and logic, urging citizens to fulfill their roles in the journey of national unity and growth.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that India is steadily moving forward on the path of development, defying global predictions made at the time of independence. Speaking at a book release event in Indore, Bhagwat recalled how global leaders, including former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, had predicted that India would not survive as a unified nation after the end of British rule.
However, India proved them wrong by remaining united and resilient. He noted that while Churchill believed India would collapse into division and chaos, it is now England itself that faces internal challenges, while India continues to progress and stay united. Bhagwat added that though the country had been divided in the past, it is now on the path to restoring unity and collective strength.
Referring to India’s ancient history, Bhagwat said that when India led the world for 3,000 years, there was no global conflict. He attributed modern global strife to personal interests, which he said were at the root of most contemporary problems. He stressed that such self-serving motives must be set aside for the betterment of humanity and national progress.
Describing Bharat as a land of faith, Bhagwat said that while the world runs on belief, Bharat stands out for being a place where faith is harmonized with action and logic.
He explained that the Indian tradition of faith is not blind but grounded in direct perception and evidence. Emphasizing a philosophical view of life, he said that all individuals are like actors in the drama of life, each playing their part. According to him, one’s true self is revealed only after the drama ends.
Bhagwat’s remarks painted a picture of India as a culturally rich, spiritually grounded, and forward-moving nation that draws strength from its civilizational values while confidently navigating contemporary challenges.